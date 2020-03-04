A Rio Arriba County man has been charged with kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in Española in a chilling attack in which police say the victim was stripped of her clothing, drugged and pushed into a river.
Brenton Rael, 44, of Petaca, a community north of Ojo Caliente, faces five felony counts, including first-degree kidnapping, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence, assault with intent to commit a felony and conspiracy.
He was arrested on a no-bond warrant Monday in Española and booked into the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla, New Mexico State Police said in a news release issued Wednesday.
The statement does not identify the victim or provide a possible motive for the attack on the woman, who sought help early Saturday morning.
Rael is accused of forcing the woman into the front passenger seat of a vehicle on Taos Lane, though it's unclear when the alleged abduction occurred. State police said Rael struck the victim multiple times, and an unidentified woman strangled her.
According to the statement, the pair taped the woman's eyes shut and placed a bandana over her face. She was then driven to a home in El Duende.
Inside the residence, the statement said, someone removed the woman's clothing, doused her in bleach and injected her with heroin. She was then taken to a bridge and pushed into a river.
The statement did not clarify whether the river was the Rio Chama or the Rio Grande, which both run near the community.
"The female victim floated down the river and was able to make it onto the riverbank," the statement said. "She walked to a nearby residence where she called law enforcement."
State police responded to an initial report of the incident from the Ohkay Owingeh Police Department around 2 a.m. Saturday, the statement said.
Officers obtained a search warrant for Rael's home and found tape, bleach, human hair, a red strap, a blue bandana and a bag containing the woman's clothing, the statement said. Officers also found a red bandana near the bridge where the woman said she had been pushed.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.