Defense attorney Sheri Raphaelson speaks to her client, Mark Hice, during his trial in Tierra Amarilla in 2021. The New Mexico Court of Appeals found there was insufficient evidence to support a pandemic-era contempt of court conviction of Raphaelson. 

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The New Mexico Court of Appeals has reversed a contempt of court conviction for Rio Arriba County attorney Sheri Raphaelson, a former state district judge who was accused in 2020 of violating the state Supreme Court’s COVID-19 protocols during the height of the pandemic.

The appeals court found there was insufficient evidence to support the conviction.

Raphaelson was “at most in indirect contempt,” Judge Shammara Henderson wrote in a memorandum opinion issued Thursday and signed off on by fellow appellate judges Kristina Bogardus and Jacqueline Medina.

