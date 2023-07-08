The son of a man who died of a methamphetamine overdose in the Rio Arriba County jail in 2022 has filed a lawsuit against the county and its medical care provider saying he would be alive if not for their negligence.
Justice Vigil’s lawsuit — filed July 3 in state District Court on behalf of his late father James D. Vigil — accuses the county and Roadrunner Health Services LLC of wrongful death and medical negligence and seeks an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages.
The suit accuses jail officials of not following their own medical policies and blames them for Vigil obtaining methamphetamine in the jail, which led to his death from an overdose.
“Had Mr. Vigil not obtained and been able to use methamphetamine while inside the jail his death would have been prevented,” the lawsuit says.
County Manager Jeremy G. Maestas declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday, saying the county does not comment on pending litigation.
Roadrunner CEO David Montoya also declined to comment on the case, but said in a phone interview the company does its best to provide medical and mental health care for inmates.
“Unfortunately, sometimes they refuse or don’t comply,” he said. “We do what we need to and document and provide the care we need to provide when it goes the wrong way. We do all we can. We are doing the best we can.”
According to the lawsuit, James D. Vigil was booked into the jail on Aug. 3 even though he had not been examined at the hospital and medically cleared for incarceration per jail policy.
He told the intake officer he would be withdrawing from opiates and had a history of hypertension and heart attacks and was placed on withdrawal protocol which required his vitals be checked periodically, the lawsuit says.
Vigil’s blood pressure readings on Aug. 3 showed his blood pressure was increasing, the lawsuit says, “but no action was taken by the medical staff.”
The suit says there is conflicting evidence regarding whether Vigil refused a routine exam during this period, but his medical chart does not contain a signed refusal of medical care form, as required.
Although handwritten notes indicate Vigil’s vitals were checked twice Aug. 4, the lawsuit says, “the electronic chart does not contain any record of Mr. Vigil’s vital signs being checked at all that day.”
Vigil was found dead in his cell the morning of Aug. 5, the lawsuit says. His cause of death was determined to be acute methamphetamine toxicity.
Vigil had been searched when he was accepted into the jail, according to his son’s complaint, “and no methamphetamine was found in his possession.” The suit says he “obtained methamphetamine once he was inside the jail.”
Methamphetamine overdoses can be successfully treated while the patient is alive, the lawsuit says, but jail officials didn’t check on his well-being every 30 minutes as required by policy and didn’t discover he had died until he failed to show up for breakfast.
The Rio Grande Sun reported in February at least eight prisoners have died in the jail in Tierra Amarilla since October 2020, including multiple deaths involving drugs.