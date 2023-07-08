The son of a man who died of a methamphetamine overdose in the Rio Arriba County jail in 2022 has filed a lawsuit against the county and its medical care provider saying he would be alive if not for their negligence.

Justice Vigil’s lawsuit — filed July 3 in state District Court on behalf of his late father James D. Vigil — accuses the county and Roadrunner Health Services LLC of wrongful death and medical negligence and seeks an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages.

The suit accuses jail officials of not following their own medical policies and blames them for Vigil obtaining methamphetamine in the jail, which led to his death from an overdose.

