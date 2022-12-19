A Rio Arriba County jury reached a mixed verdict late last week following a murder trial for a couple accused of killing two men at a home in Petaca nearly five years ago.  

Both Bonita Burkheimer, 45, and Anthony Peña, 55, had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder each. But following a two-week trial in Tierra Amarilla, jurors deliberated for about four hours Friday before convicting both of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter plus conspiracy and tampering with evidence in the March 2018 shooting death of Michael Barela.

Voluntary manslaughter convictions are often reached in cases in which jurors conclude a defendant acted in the heat of passion or in response to some type of provocation, such as fear or anger. It carries a lesser penalty — up to six years of incarceration — than second-degree murder, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

