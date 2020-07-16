Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan will not be allowed to drive a police car, make arrests or carry a gun after the Law Enforcement Academy Board temporarily suspended his certification at a hearing Thursday.
The board voted unanimously, said academy Director Kelly Alzaharna. The suspension will last an undetermined amount of time, she said, and will be lifted or sustained based on the outcome of a Law Enforcement Academy investigation.
Rio Arriba County Manager Tomás Campos said Lujan now is an administrative sheriff, adding he has no plans to ask for his resignation.
"I have been through this before," Campos said. "I would not recommend this until there is a felony conviction."
Lujan has been arrested twice since the end of May and is facing multiple misdemeanor and felony charges in District Court.
Lujan initially was charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor, after he was accused of showing up intoxicated to a March 21 Española Police Department and New Mexico State Police SWAT scene and interfering with the operation.
Española Police Department officers arrested Lujan on May 21 while attempting to serve a warrant for two of Lujan's cellphones as part of an investigation into separate charges filed in April. Police charged him with two additional counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
In a previous interview, Española Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Apodaca said Lujan did not comply with the stipulations in the search warrant and physically resisted officers.
Lujan again was arrested after he turned himself in at the New Mexico State Police office in Española on June 4 on two felony charges related to a 2017 incident involving former Española City Councilor Phillip Chacon.
Lujan is facing one count of bribery of a witness, a third-degree felony, and one count of harboring or aiding a felon, a fourth-degree felony.
He is accused of helping Chacon flee from Española police officers and telling a former sheriff's deputy to deny having any contact with Chacon.
Campos, who became county manager in 2009, dealt with a similar situation about six years ago when the Law Enforcement Academy Board in 2014 stripped former Sheriff Tommy Rodella of his certification after he was indicted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for violating a motorist's civil rights by assaulting him with a gun and writing a fake report.
Campos asked Rodella to resign but he refused. Rodella was later convicted and is serving 10-year prison sentence.
James Martinez, a Rio Arriba County commissioner, wrote in a text message that the county Sheriff's Office "will continue to provide the needed services to ensure our public's safety," but did not directly respond when asked if he would call on Lujan to resign.
Commissioners Danny Garcia and Leo Jaramillo did not return phone calls Thursday.
According to state statute, an elected official "convicted of a felony or of any misdemeanor involving moral turpitude" can be removed from office.
State Attorney General Hector Balderas, who is the chairman of the Law Enforcement Academy Board, said he is pleased "the board is taking swift action that will result in increased safety for officers and our communities."
