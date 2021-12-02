State District Judge Kathleen McGarry Ellenwood sentenced Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan to three years in prison followed by a year and a half of probation Thursday, a day after a Santa Fe jury convicted him of felony charges accusing him of helping a man avoid arrest and telling one of his deputies not to tell anyone.
"You are not above the law, nor can you ignore the law when it serves your purpose," the judge said as she sentenced Lujan.
Wednesday's guilty verdict on charges of aiding a felon and intimidating a witness came after Lujan's second trial on the counts, in which he was accused of helping former Española City Councilor Phillip Chacon evade Española police after leading officers on a high-speed chase in 2017. A Rio Arriba County jury was unable to reach a verdict following an initial trial in June.
Lujan also faces a separate trial on misdemeanor charges tied to Chacon.
McGarry Ellenwood said she felt as if she were hearing descriptions of two different people at the sheriff's sentencing hearing while she listened to witnesses testify about him.
"You did serve your community, and at times you served it well," the judge said. "... At other times, you did not."
Lujan's convictions exposed him to a potential penalty of four and a half years in prison.
His defense attorney, Jason Bowles, said he intends to appeal the verdict and asked that Lujan be allowed to remain free pending the appeal. He said the appeal will be based on restrictions regarding his cross-examination of Cody Lattin, the former sheriff's deputy who had accused Lujan of directing him not to tell anyone about his efforts to aid Chacon.
The judge denied Bowles' request and had Lujan taken into custody by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb, a special prosecutor in the case, said appeals are to be expected, but she is not concerned any aspect of the trial would warrant a reversal of Lujan's convictions.
