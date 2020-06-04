For the second time in two weeks, Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan has been arrested.
Lujan was charged with one count each of harboring or aiding a felon and bribery of a witness in connection with a 2017 incident involving a former Española city councilor, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed Thursday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court in Española.
While Lujan is facing multiple misdemanor charges in two other criminal cases filed earlier this year, this is the first time he has been charged with a felony.
The Rio Grande Sun reported Lujan turned himself in at the New Mexico State Police office in Española around 3 p.m. Thursday and was with his attorney Nathaniel Thompkins and investigators from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
State Attorney General Hector Balderas appointed Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb as the special prosecutor in Lujan’s criminal cases.
Lujan’s latest arrest stems from a vehicle chase initiated by Española Police Department officer Anthony Armijo. According to the affidavit, Armijo saw a white truck in the police department’s parking lot that matched the description of a vehicle in an officer safety bulletin. The driver of the white truck was Phillip Chacon, a former Española city councilor.
The truck drove erratically out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, the affidavit states, and Armijo followed it and checked the license plate number, which showed the truck’s registration was suspended.
As he approached a red light, Chacon put the truck in reverse and Armijo told the investigator he believed Chacon was attempting to ram his police car, according to the affidavit.
Armijo called dispatch and said he was almost hit by the truck, the affidavit states, and Chacon put his car back into drive and sped away down the road before making an abrupt left turn against a red light, almost causing an accident.
Armijo and Officer Ernest Saucedo continued to pursue the truck, which reached speeds of more than 110 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the affidavit. The officers ended the pursuit when they saw vehicles driving onto a sidewalk to avoid colliding with the truck.
During the pursuit, Chacon called dispatch and said he was being illegally chased by two officers and wanted to speak with someone at New Mexico State Police, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit does not specify whether Chacon contacted dispatch by calling 911 or the nonemergency line.
Cody Lattin, who was a Rio Arriba County sheriff’s deputy at the time of the pursuit, contacted the Española Police Department to say he would attempt to locate Chacon because he also needed to serve him with a temporary restraining order, the affidavit states.
While driving, Lattin saw Lujan pulled over on the side of the road and stopped to speak with him, the affidavit states. Lujan told him Chacon had called him earlier that night to inform him about the pursuit.
Lujan then told Lattin to follow him to Chacon’s house on Baker Lane, where Lattin served the warrant, the affidavit states. Lujan then told Chacon to grab some belongings and left with him in his SUV.
Lujan did this “knowing Española PD was attempting to locate Phillip Chacon on an aggravated fleeing of law enforcement,” the affidavit states.
Lujan instructed Lattin to not tell anyone he contacted Chacon, according to the affidavit, which Lattin did not do out of fear of retaliation from the sheriff.
State police spokesman officer Dusty Francisco said Lujan was booked into the Santa Fe County jail upon his arrest.
