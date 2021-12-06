The Rio Arriba County Commission has picked a seven-year veteran of the sheriff’s office run the agency.
County Manager Lucía Sánchez confirmed in an email the commission unanimously voted Monday to name Maj. Billy Merrifield as the successor to former sheriff James Lujan, who resigned last week following his conviction on two felony counts arising from a 2018 incident in Española. Lujan was sentenced to three years in prison by a District Court judge Thursday.
Merrifield will serve out the remainder of Lujan’s term. The county will hold an election for sheriff in 2023, Sánchez wrote in an email.
“It wasn’t expected, but I take on the responsibility, and I take on the challenge, definitely,” said Merrifield, 47.
Merrifield has a bachelor’s degree in business and administration from the online college Madison University and a certificate in police science from San Juan Community College in Farmington.
Merrifield, of Española, said he was humbled by the appointment in a telephone interview Monday night.
“I’m honored the commission has the faith in me to do this,” Merrifield said. “With the great group of deputies we have here, we will continue providing citizens of Rio Arriba County with our presence and ability to be public servants to the people. That’s not gonna change.”
Lujan’s attorney last week said he plans to appeal the former sheriff’s conviction.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.