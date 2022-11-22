101321Court_86.JPG

Axel Zamarron cries in October 2021 during his sentencing hearing for the 2018 shooting death of Cameron Martinez in Española. The Penitentiary of New Mexico inmate has filed a lawsuit, claiming he was assaulted when a guard ordered him to return to his cell and shot him with a less-lethal projectile when he did not immediately comply.

A Rio Arriba County man serving 20 years in prison for his roles in the high-profile fatal shooting of an Española Valley High School graduate and the rape of a teen girl alleges in a lawsuit he has been assaulted by a guard at the Penitentiary of New Mexico.

Axel Zamarron, 21, of Fairview was sentenced in October 2021 as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors that settled charges in two cases tied to crimes he was accused of committing in 2018, when he was 17 years old.

One case alleged he had participated in the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl and posted a video of the assault on social media. He also was charged with murder in the shooting death of Cameron Martinez, an 18-year-old Alcalde resident. Police said Zamarron and others killed Martinez and wounded three of his friends in a tragic case of mistaken identity. The group opened fire on a vehicle Martinez was traveling in on N.M. 68 north of Española.

