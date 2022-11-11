A Rio Arriba County jury has convicted a man accused of injecting a woman with heroin and throwing her into the Rio Grande of multiple crimes following a three-day trial in Tierra Amarilla.

Brenton Rael, 47, of Petaca was one of three co-defendants accused of kidnapping the woman, drenching her in bleach, drugging her and then tossing her into the river near Española in February 2020. The woman floated down the river and was able to get to a riverbank and seek help at a nearby home, according to police reports.

Rael's case was the last to be adjudicated. His co-defendants both pleaded guilty to reduced charges prior to his trial.

