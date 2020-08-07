A Rio Arriba County man has died of the plague, the state's first such death in five years, the Department of Health announced Friday.
The state released little information about the death, other than to say the victim was in his 20s and had been hospitalized.
Health officials will investigate the man's home "to look for ongoing risk to immediate family members, neighbors and others in the surrounding community," according to a news release from the state.
The plague is often transmitted through flea bites but can also be passed through rodents, wildlife and pets.
In late July, the state reported that a Santa Fe County man in his 60s had been diagnosed with the bubonic plague. In recent months, health officials also have detected the plague in a dog and cat, both in Santa Fe County.
“Plague activity in New Mexico is usually highest during the summer months, so it is especially important now to take precautions to avoid rodents and their fleas, which can expose you to plague,” state Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said in a statement.
In 2019, the state had one case of the plague — a 72-year-old Torrance County man. Until Friday, New Mexico's last plague-related death occurred in 2015.
Symptoms of the plague include fever, chills and headaches. There also can be swelling in the groin, armpit or neck.
To prevent the plague:
• Avoid sick or dead rodents and rabbits as well as their nests and burrows.
• Prevent pets from roaming and hunting.
• Talk to your veterinarian about using an appropriate flea control product on your pets.
• Clean up areas near your home where rodents could live, such as woodpiles, brush and abandoned vehicles.
• Have sick pets examined promptly by a veterinarian.
• See your doctor about any unexplained illness involving a sudden and severe fever.
• Move hay, wood and compost piles as far as possible from your home.
• Don’t leave your pet’s food and water where rodents and wildlife can get to it.
