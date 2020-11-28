New Mexico State Police arrested a Rio Arriba County man on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of another man.
Police said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the La Tiendita store on N.M. 68 in Alcalde on a report of a shooting.
They found Thomas Derick Velarde, 58, of Velarde had been shot in the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Timothy Lopez, 53, of Velarde on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with Velarde's death.
Police said the case remains under investigation.
