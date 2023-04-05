A man accused of child molestation with ties to a prominent Rio Arriba County family was arrested Tuesday in Española, more than two years after a bench warrant had been issued for his arrest. 

Jeff Naranjo, 53, is accused of sexually abusing multiple young children in his care in 2017 and had been on the run since he missed a September 2020 court hearing. His charges stem from a 2018 criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Rock Christian Fellowship Pastor Michael Naranjo said his son was arrested Tuesday by state police officers at his grandmother's house, where Jeff Naranjo had been staying for more than a year. 