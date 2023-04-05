A man accused of child molestation with ties to a prominent Rio Arriba County family was arrested Tuesday in Española, more than two years after a bench warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Jeff Naranjo, 53, is accused of sexually abusing multiple young children in his care in 2017 and had been on the run since he missed a September 2020 court hearing. His charges stem from a 2018 criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Rock Christian Fellowship Pastor Michael Naranjo said his son was arrested Tuesday by state police officers at his grandmother's house, where Jeff Naranjo had been staying for more than a year.
"Well, I mean, he's my son. We've had close contact — he's my son," Michael Naranjo said when asked if he knew of his son's whereabouts.
Jeff Naranjo was indicted by a grand jury in June 2019 on one count of first-degree criminal sexual penetration, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual contact of a minor and abuse of a child, according to online court records. State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer issued a bench warrant for his arrest in September 2020 after he failed to appear at a scheduled hearing.
Michael Naranjo — who founded the Rock Christian Fellowship and is a great nephew of the late Rio Arriba County political boss Emilio Naranjo — said he knew his son had legal problems but wasn't "privy" to the active bench warrant.
He added he believes his son is innocent.
"When relationships go south, you know, when they fail, sometimes there's some terrible mudslinging, and I believe that the accusations are completely false. My personal view of my son is that he's innocent of those charges," Michael Naranjo said.
He added he works with recovering drug addicts and alcoholics and has seen his fair share of accusations which have gone against innocent men.
"I'm not saying that's true in all cases, but I believe that has happened. I've given counsel — spiritual counsel — before to men that say 'It's not true,' " Michael Naranjo said.
State police Lt. Mark Soriano said immediate family members are covered under New Mexico law when it comes to being criminally charged for harboring or aiding a fugitive.
"At the state level, we've … never charged anybody with that when it comes to [an] immediate family member," Soriano said.
Rio Arriba County Commission Chairman Alex Naranjo, a first cousin to Michael Naranjo's father, said the pastor lives next to the home of his mother, where Jeff Naranjo apparently had been staying.
Alex Naranjo said he didn't know much about Michael Naranjo's children, adding, "I don't even know who Jeff Naranjo is, to be truthful with you."
Jeff Naranjo was booked into the Santa Fe County jail at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the facility's online records.
He appeared virtually for a brief hearing Wednesday in First Judicial District Court, where Sommer scheduled an evidentiary hearing in Naranjo's case for April 14.