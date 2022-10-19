A Rio Arriba County man was arrested Monday on a count of murder after he was accused of fatally shooting a neighbor in Hernández, lying about the incident and disposing of his firearm before law enforcement arrived. 

Jerrid Maestas, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Elmer Sanchez Jr.

The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office was informed of the shooting following two calls to Española Central Dispatch on Monday with varying accounts of the incident, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

