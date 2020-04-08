Rio Arriba County has agreed to pay a $55,000 out-of-court settlement to a Chama man who claimed Sheriff James Lujan pulled him over and shouted profanities at him for flying a Mexican flag on his truck on the Fourth of July.
Joshua Talamante's attorneys announced the settlement Wednesday, nearly six months after filing a tort claim notice, a precursor to a lawsuit.
Talamante, a native New Mexican whose family owns Feliciano's and Home Run Pizza in Chama, was driving home from the restaurant on Independence Day with the Mexican and United States flags displayed on his truck when the sheriff pulled him over.
Lujan screamed at Talamante and said he was "lucky he did not get shot" for flying the Mexican flag on the Fourth of July, according to Talamante's attorneys.
They said the sheriff ordered Talamante to take down the Mexican flag, which he did, and later ordered a deputy to confiscate the flag from him.
“Sheriff James Lujan is an incompetent, dangerous and unstable sheriff, and is an embarrassment to the professional New Mexico law enforcement community,” John Day, one of Talamante's lawyers, said in a statement. “His threats and actions against Mr. Talamante for exercising his First Amendment rights by flying Mexican and America flags on the Fourth of July are a prime example of Lujan’s bizarre theory that he gets to violate the constitution based on his personal beliefs.”
Lujan, who has come under fire in other recent incidents, could not be reached for comment on the settlement.
The sheriff was charged last month in Española when police accused him of showing up drunk at a SWAT team standoff and refusing to comply with officers' commands for him to leave. The state Attorney General's Office has said it is reviewing the case.
Lujan also is named in a lawsuit filed by the mother of a teen boy who was tased by a deputy at Española Valley High School. The complaint accuses Lujan, who had staunchly defended the deputy's actions, of failing to properly train the deputy.
