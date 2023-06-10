YOUNGSVILLE — Mention Iris Scott to Santa Fe gallery owners, and they might shake their heads, unable to recall the Northern New Mexico artist.

Mention she paints with her fingers, and they might laugh politely — until they see Scott’s work, a large collection of massive paintings, many of them intricately detailed portraits of wildlife.

“Finger painting. I haven’t even heard that term in 50 years,” said Steve Cie, the owner of Globe Fine Art on Canyon Road. “I think Rembrandt used to use his fingers to paint. … But to do a whole painting just with their hands, without brushes, I haven’t heard of that, no.”

