YOUNGSVILLE — Mention Iris Scott to Santa Fe gallery owners, and they might shake their heads, unable to recall the Northern New Mexico artist.
Mention she paints with her fingers, and they might laugh politely — until they see Scott’s work, a large collection of massive paintings, many of them intricately detailed portraits of wildlife.
“Finger painting. I haven’t even heard that term in 50 years,” said Steve Cie, the owner of Globe Fine Art on Canyon Road. “I think Rembrandt used to use his fingers to paint. … But to do a whole painting just with their hands, without brushes, I haven’t heard of that, no.”
As far as Scott knows, she is the only artist on the planet who bills herself as a professional finger painter.
Her studio, near the home she shares with her husband, Ukraine-born novelist Shasha Grafit, and newborn daughter, Cleopatra, lies at the end of a 10-mile dirt road in the small Rio Arriba County community of Youngsville. It is filled with her paintings, natural scenes and animals created in oils by using her finger painting method and another recently developed technique — a process she calls cell blasting that she created accidentally while blasting dust from a wet painting with a force of air.
Her subjects are not on the high-end tier of the art world, she said as she dabbed red hues onto goldfish using only her gloved fingertips.
Yet, her larger works — 6 feet by 8 feet — sell for $40,000.
“Art history says there is a divide at the top tier of the market. It excludes the natural world in favor of the abstract — patterns, shapes, mechanics, paintings that celebrate industry instead of the natural world — and it's been that way since the industrial revolution,” Scott said. “It gets really nasty and jagged because the nasty, jagged machine saved our world. I mean, they're still erecting the same red sculptures in front of banks and corporations. Get over it. It's not interesting.”
Nicole Adelman Brewer of Adelman Fine Art in San Diego, which began representing 39-year-old Scott in 2015, said she crossed the million-dollar mark years ago.
“The texture, the vibrancy, the happy feeling, the color palette of her work is so exciting,” Brewer said. "She had a lot of classical training prior to finger painting … but these are masterpieces with depth and intensity and detail."
Brewer said Scott has been “a top-selling artist since day one,” offering oil originals, limited-edition prints and commissioned work.
Scott’s love for art was inspired by a primary school teacher, Barb Quirie of Shadow Lake Elementary School in Maple Valley, Wash., said her mother, Celia Cazzato, who recently moved from Washington to Youngsville to be closer to her daughter.
“I think she wanted to be this woman, this teacher, when she grew up,” Cazzato said. “This is who she was modeling herself after. She got her bachelor’s in art and her master’s in teaching. She did not set out to say, ‘I’m going to be a famous artist.’ "
With a plan to become a fourth grade teacher after graduating from Washington State University in 2009, Scott took a chance trip to Taiwan on a college student’s meager savings.
“There, you can live on $5,000 a year like a queen,” she said.
But things took an abrupt turn.
A few months into the trip and bored with beachfront living, Scott began painting, returning to the fundamentals of art she had learned in college. She sold a few paintings here and there via her Facebook account, she said.
One day, she ran out of clean brushes.
“So I started using my fingers," she said. "I introduced those paintings to the market, and people loved them so much, I threw out my brushes altogether. Fifty paintings later, it was time to go home.”
She moved into her mother's basement and resumed her finger painting, creating about 100 paintings a year. Her Facebook gallery, now with 344,000 followers, grew to an online gallery and eventually to brick-and-mortar galleries, where she began elbowing her way into the art world.
With work swiftly selling, Scott and Grafit turned to the desert landscape of Abiquiú to privately retreat into their own, more intimate world of art. They landed their first cabin in Coyote three years ago, replete with a wood-burning stove and the occasional visit from a bear. Then the couple built their home in Youngsville.
The solitude loans itself to days spent in creativity, her with a pair of surgical gloves, pressing oils into canvases much larger than her tiny frame, and Grafit pounding the words to his next novel.
They take a break midday to lunch at Bode's General Store in Abiquiú. The winter snow sometimes does them in for a few days, but that's part of the creative process, Scott said.
“We came here to create our temple,” Scott said. “We spend all day working, cooking and having conversations by the fire. It takes us 15 minutes just to reach the pavement. And here we sit at the end of this long driveway, and I paint, and I hike, and I can be in communion with the natural world.”
Her fiery love for animals remains sharply in her focus. Even in her seemingly abstract paintings, an elephant or other animal can be found amid the cell blasts and strips of paint left by her fingertips.
Curt Leland of San Diego became a collector of Scott’s work after commissioning her in 2021 to paint a piece to fill his gaping stairwell.
“I found her work at the gallery just strolling by, looking for something to do during COVID,” he texted while vacationing in Yosemite National Park. “I owned a business in the pet industry, so I always notice dogs used in art. I loved her style, then learned that she used the technique of finger painting. I loved her bright, vivid colors, very unique and pleasing to me.”
Before the piece was shipped, he visited Scott's studio to view it.
“I’ve been really lucky to have collectors that are as colorful and kind as my paintings are vibrant,” Scott said, describing the unveiling of Plume Bloom that later took place at Leland’s home. “The Lelands designed a cocktail around the colors of the painting and even had professional flower arrangements throughout the house based on the painting.
“It’s so much fun to create art for a living, but it’s even more of a blessing to be celebrated for a talent and get to rub shoulders and smoke cigars late into the evening with new friends in a beautiful home," she said. "Art opens doors. It’s wonderful.”