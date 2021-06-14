The Rincon Fire in the Pecos Wilderness grew by more than 300 acres Monday and an upgraded firefighting team will take over operations Tuesday.
The U.S. Forest Service in a news release said the fire, which was caused by lightning Friday, is now at about 516 acres about two miles east of Hamilton Mesa and about six miles northwest of the small village of Upper Rociada.
At an elevation of 11,000 feet and with hot conditions, the fire is challenging. According to a news release, a Type 2 Incident Management Team assumes command. The Forest Service lists the containment percent at zero.
Fire officials have said dead trees in the area are providing ample fuel, creating smoke that can be seen in many parts of Northern New Mexico.
