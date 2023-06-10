Zachary Rosenberg's family was left without wheels after his car was stolen from the parking lot of their apartment complex in southern Santa Fe a few weeks ago.

Rosenberg and his wife, Kalin Flores, who have two kids, initially were rendered immobile.

As he was searching for community resources to help the family, Rosenberg discovered the Ride United Transportation Access Program, offered through a partnership between United Way and Lyft to provide free rides to people in need of them.

