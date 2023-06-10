Zachary Rosenberg's family was left without wheels after his car was stolen from the parking lot of their apartment complex in southern Santa Fe a few weeks ago.
Rosenberg and his wife, Kalin Flores, who have two kids, initially were rendered immobile.
As he was searching for community resources to help the family, Rosenberg discovered the Ride United Transportation Access Program, offered through a partnership between United Way and Lyft to provide free rides to people in need of them.
United Way of North Central New Mexico brought the program to Santa Fe County in January and has provided more than 600 rides for residents since then — ensuring people can get to medical appointments, employment opportunities and other important places.
Ride United is primarily funded by Molina Healthcare, a managed care company that operates in New Mexico, to help “bridge the gap” between transportation services and health care, said Leticia Bernal, the Santa Fe-area director for United Way of North Central New Mexico.
The immediate success of the program was shocking, she added.
Access to the program is simple: Residents can request a Lyft ride by dialing 211.
Participants must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Santa Fe County. Rides, which are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, must begin in the city but can cross county lines.
“It allowed me to get to and from the store and get to and from my son's doctor's appointments," Rosenberg said, adding the program has provided more than 100 rides for his family.
“Having transportation can make a real difference to an individual seeking employment, a parent needing to take a child to school or someone who needs medical care,” said Rodney Prunty, president and CEO of United Way of North Central New Mexico.
The local United Way organization has found there are many people in Santa Fe who lack their own means of transportation and might be deterred from using public transportation because of a disability.
One of Rosenberg’s children was born with a disability, he said, and with two young children in the family, taking a city bus was an inconvenient solution.
Bus stops are often far apart, and bus schedules don't always accommodate residents' needs.
Bernal said a high demand for Ride United has stretched its available funding, prompting United Way to seek new corporate partnerships, so it can continue to expand the program.
“The goal is not by any means to have to limit the amount of rides,” Bernal said. “Of course, you know, we need more money to come in to continue providing ride services.”