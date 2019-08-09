A woman who says convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein kept her as a teenage sex slave claims in a sworn deposition that a woman who served as the New York financier’s procurer directed her to have sex with Bill Richardson while he was governor of New Mexico at Epstein’s secluded Zorro Ranch in southern Santa Fe County.
Virginia Giuffre has said Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell — a former Epstein girlfriend who has been described as the billionaire’s “madam” — ordered her to provide erotic massages and sex to several powerful men associated with Epstein.
The Richardson allegations are contained in a 2016 deposition ordered released Friday by a federal judge as part of a 2,000-page cache of documents in a defamation lawsuit Giuffre filed against Maxwell.
A Richardson spokeswoman on Friday denied the allegations, first reported by The Daily Beast, saying Richardson never met Giuffre. Richardson has not been charged in any crime.
Epstein faces federal charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex in both New York and Florida. Dozens of accusers say they were underage, some as young as 14, when Epstein allegedly sexually abused them.
The Daily Beast quoted part of the deposition in which Giuffre said “They instructed me to go to [former U.S. Sen] George Mitchell, [modeling agent] Jean-Luc Brunel, Bill Richardson, another prince that I don’t know his name. A guy that owns a hotel, a really large hotel chain, I can’t remember which hotel it was.”
In the unsealed documents, Giuffre says she was forced to have sex with men including Britain’s Prince Andrew, MIT scientist Marvin Minsky (who has since died) and others.
The Daily Beast noted, “… court documents unsealed on Friday did not contain any corroboration or further details, though many documents remain sealed.”
Giuffre’s defamation lawsuits against Maxwell and Epstein were settled.
Richardson spokeswoman Madeleine Mahony, said in a statement Friday, “These allegations and inferences are completely false. Gov. Richardson has never even been contacted by any party regarding this lawsuit. To be clear, in Gov. Richardson’s limited interactions with Mr. Epstein, he never saw him in the presence of young or underage girls. Gov. Richardson has never been to Mr. Epstein’s residence in the Virgin Islands. Gov. Richardson has never met Ms. Giuffre.”
Epstein was generous to Richardson in his two successful gubernatorial campaigns, giving him $50,000 in 2002 and the same amount in 2006.
He was one of several state politicians who got money from Epstein.
Richardson during the 2006 campaign donated to charity Epstein’s contribution from that year after the police chief in Palm Beach, Fla., went public with accusations that Epstein was recruiting girls for sex. Epstein eventually pleaded guilty to soliciting sex in a controversial plea bargain that many have called a “sweetheart deal.”
Richardson’s name appears in Epstein’s infamous “little black book,” which was stolen from the billionaire by one of his butlers and became evidence in a court case against the butler.
This is a developing story and will be updated.