Rich Freedman, whose varied careers included his ownership of The Teahouse and El Farol on Canyon Road, died Sunday after a two-week decline following a diagnosis of meningitis, friends said.
Freedman was 69.
Since December 2021, Freedman also had served as CEO of the Sky Railway excursion train running between Santa Fe and Lamy.
“Rich will be horribly missed,” said Freedman’s friend and business associate Bill Banowsky, owner of the Violet Crown Cinema. “He was a super kind and brilliant man.”
Business will carry on at The Teahouse, El Farol and Sky Railway, representatives of all three told The New Mexican. Freedman’s partner at El Farol, Freda Scott, now operates El Farol and The Teahouse.
Freedman took over as CEO of the Sky Railway in December 2021 after the troubling opening weeks for Banowsky’s and author George R.R. Martin’s excursion train project. Freedman’s business and entertainment sensibilities helped make it a success, Banowsky said in an interview Monday.
“He turned it around,” Banowsky said of Freedman. “It was not doing well until he took it over. He made it work in every way. He figured out how to create the right entertainment experiences.”
Eddy Peck, who had worked with Banowsky and Martin on planning the railway, said he consulted with Freedman in the opening year, and later joined as a co-CEO in January.
“It was his attention to detail, the general great business head he had: how to make something great without a lot of money,” Peck said.
Freedman and Peck developed a business plan over the past year, and Peck said it will continue to move forward. “We’re executing our business plan. The show must go on,” he added. “It’s a hard loss. Rich is one of the good guys.”
Freedman’s close friends, Dick Gallun and Judith McGregor, said Freedman was diagnosed with meningitis about two weeks ago.
“He lost consciousness about 10 days ago,” Gallun said. “I would say he died comfortably.”
Freedman was born Sept. 22, 1953, in Portsmouth, N.H. He obtained a law degree at New York University and arrived in Santa Fe about 20 years ago, McGregor said.
“He has had a lot of different professions,” McGregor said. “He was a lawyer, a business coach, a life coach.”
Banowsky remembers Freedman working as a tax attorney for many years. He also founded the New Mexico business consulting company Freedman Group in 2004. But his interests expanded far beyond business, friends said.
“He went to Italy to study cooking,” said McGregor, noting the trip inspired Freedman to veer away from law and toward a life as a restaurateur.
“I think he saw the opportunity with The Teahouse,” McGregor said.
Gallun said Freedman told him The Teahouse was making $400,000 a year when he took over and soon was over $1 million in sales.
“And he got it over $2 million,” Gallun said. “He was a turnaround sort of guy.”
Freedman and other investors acquired The Teahouse in 2012 from Dionne Christian, who had first opened it in 2003. Five years later, Freedman, Scott and other investors acquired El Farol from David Salazar, who had owned the popular establishment for nearly 32 years. Then came Sky Railway.
Gallun said he will miss his backgammon partner. Gallun introduced Freedman to backgammon and soon enough Freedman was a formidable opponent.
“What Rich and Dick were famous for was playing backgammon for six hours at The Teahouse,” McGregor recalled.
“He was very good at paying attention to the people around him,” Gallun said. “The human relations skill is the most valuable skill a person has.”
Gallun and McGregor, who are writing Freedman’s obituary, said there will be no services, though employees at The Teahouse will have a memorial event for Freedman at a future date.