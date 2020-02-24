A Ribera woman died Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle rollover crash south of Santa Fe, New Mexico State Police said Monday.
Alicia Montoya, 42, died after her 1998 Toyota left southbound Interstate 25 and rolled near the Cochiti exit.
According to a state police news release, Montoya was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.
State police officers investigating the crash scene found narcotics and alcohol inside Montoya's vehicle, according to the news release, and police believe she was not wearing a seat belt.
A toxicology report is pending.
