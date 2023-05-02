A Guadalupe County jury has convicted a Ribera teen on a second-degree murder charge following the fatal shooting of another teen at a New Year's Eve party in 2021, court records show.

Both the shooter, Joaquin Sanchez, now 19, and the victim, Joshua Vigil, 17, were football players at West Las Vegas High School.

They lived less than a 100 yards from one another in the unincorporated community of Ribera in San Miguel County, about 45 miles southeast of Santa Fe. 

