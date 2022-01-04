San Miguel County judges have recused themselves and prosecutors have cited conflicts preventing them from handling a second-degree murder case against a Ribera teen accused of fatally shooting a teammate at a Friday night party.
Magistrate Christian Montano on Monday ordered 18-year-old Sanchez released on a $10,000 cash bond — 10 percent of a $100,000 bond — and imposed conditions including house arrest and electronic monitoring while Sanchez is awaiting trial in the death of 17-year-old Joshua Vigil, who also lived in Ribera, a tiny community near Las Vegas, N.M.
The teens were members of the West Las Vegas High School football team.
Sanchez is accused of shooting Vigil in the head with a hunting rifle he had retrieved from a closet in his parents’ bedroom, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The document said Sanchez told police he thought the gun was unloaded before he aimed and fired the shot that killed Vigil. Witnesses provided statements supporting Sanchez’s account of the incident, saying they heard him say the gun wasn’t loaded.
School administrators, parents and students have been quiet about the incident, though a brief prayer and moment of silence were held in honor of Vigil on Tuesday before a basketball game at West Las Vegas High.
Earlier Tuesday, Montano recused himself from the case without stating a reason. He was the second judge to do so. Magistrate Melanie Rivera also filed paperwork with the court Tuesday recusing herself, and did not state a reason.
Sanchez’s case has since been assigned to Mora County Magistrate Cindy Garza.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Las Vegas forwarded the case to the District Attorney’s Office in Taos for prosecution, citing conflicts. A spokesman for the Taos office said he did not yet know which prosecutor there would handle the case. Fourth Judicial District Attorney Thomas Clayton said his office declined to prosecute the case because Vigil’s father is one of its employees.
Sanchez’s mother declined to comment.
Along with the count of second-degree murder, Sanchez faces a count of negligent use of a firearm.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.