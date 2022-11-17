Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office reward flyer

Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information on a group of people suspected in Oct. 21 burglaries at four New Mexico pharmacies.  

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office posted reward information on its Facebook page Thursday and stated law enforcement agencies believe the crew broke into pharmacies in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Eldorado and Santa Fe. 

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said the Eldorado and Santa Fe burglaries both occurred at Del Norte pharmacies. The perpetrators are believed to have burglarized a Bestcare Pharmacy in Albuquerque and a Pharmacy Plus in Bernalillo as well, he said.

