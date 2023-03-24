Updated wanted flyer for Mark Delgado Jr.

Santa Fe Crime Stoppers increased its reward for information leading to the arrest of murder suspect Mark Delgado Jr. from $1,000 to $1,500 Friday. 

The 29-year-old is accused of fatally shooting James Towle, 55, in the early morning hours of Dec. 30 in front of a muffler shop on Rufina Street. Towle arrived in Santa Fe sometime the day before, according to a Santa Fe police news release announcing the increased reward. His family said Towle was traveling through Santa Fe on his way to Las Vegas, Nev. to start a new chapter in his life. 

Police said Delgado is known to be driving a silver or gray 2002 Mercury Sable station wagon and added the suspect may still be in Santa Fe months after the shooting. It is also possible Delgado is in the Northfork area off of N.M. 14, according to the release.