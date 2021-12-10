A revised spending bill that would dole out $504.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to various projects and programs in the state now includes money to construct and equip an acute care hospital in New Mexico.
The amended proposal, unanimously approved Friday by the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, calls for $50 million to construct a new hospital "in a county with less than 100,000 residents." Though the legislation doesn't specify any county, Valencia County is an early contender.
"This is a work in progress; lots of people get to weigh in," Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, said following questions about the new appropriation.
"The hospital that has come to my attention, which doesn't mean it would be limited to this, is Valencia. I'll just put that out there," added Lundstrom, the committee chairwoman.
Another new line item in the legislation, known as House Bill 2, is $2 million for a teacher education scholarship program.
"This is a firm commitment for teachers in New Mexico, homegrown teachers, starting out, stepping up and showing them that the Legislature is in full support of them entering this critical profession," said Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces.
The spending bill would appropriate almost half the remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars New Mexico received. Lawmakers plan to figure out how to allocate the remaining funds during the regular 30-day session that begins next month.
The spending of federal pandemic aid triggered a political and legal fight between lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who had argued the Legislature could appropriate state, but not federal, funds.
Last month, the state Supreme Court disagreed after two state senators filed a lawsuit against the governor and ordered a freeze on federal pandemic aid spending until the Legislature makes appropriations.
Before the ruling, the governor's administration appropriated $600 million of the $1.73 billion the state received without legislative approval.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.