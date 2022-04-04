After three years as rector of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, the mother church of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, the Rev. Timothy Martinez is stepping down.
Martinez, who went on sabbatical earlier this year to attend an education program for clergy in Rome and recharge from painful symptoms and fatigue caused by a rare autoimmune disease, made the decision "after much reflection and prayer," Archbishop John C. Wester told parishioners Sunday.
"His sabbatical has given him new insights into his medical condition and an opportunity to work with his doctors," Wester said while reading from a letter he asked to be read at all Masses at the cathedral and at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, where Martinez serves as pastor.
"He's been diagnosed with what's called IgG4-related disease," Wester said. "It's an immune-mediated condition, which makes it difficult if not impossible for him to fulfill his duties and to give you, his valued parishioners, the service he believe you should have."
Wester said he appointed the Rev. John Cannon, a Santa Fe native and former pastor of San Ysidro Parish, to succeed Martinez. Cannon, a former automotive mechanic who was ordained in 2004, serves as the cathedral's administrator. He previously served as the cathedral's associate rector.
Martinez, who is still on sabbatical in Rome, was unavailable for comment Monday.
Cannon did not return a message seeking comment.
"I am grateful to Father Cannon for accepting this appointment, and I know that you will give him your support and keep him in your prayers as he assumes his new duties," Wester said, adding Cannon already knows the "tremendous staff" at the cathedral.
"I wish to thank them for all that they do, to serve you and to deepen the bonds that unite us as a community of faith," he said, referring to cathedral employees. "I am deeply grateful to each and every one of them for their incredible dedication ... and their fidelity to their respective ministries here at the cathedral and Cristo Rey."
Leslie Radigan, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, wrote in an email Sunday the archdiocese would be releasing a statement this week.
"Fr. Tim has health concerns that [forced] him to step down and accept an assignment conducive to his health," she wrote.
Wester said Martinez, who served as a pastor at Risen Savior Catholic Community in Albuquerque before moving to Santa Fe, has a "long history of selfless service to the archdiocese" and would continue that service "that is conducive to his overall good health." The archbishop didn't elaborate.
"I ask you to join me in praying for Father's well being in the years ahead," said Wester, who presided over the cathedral's Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday. "He has asked me to assure you that you are all in his prayers, and he extends to you his very best wishes."
In an interview with The New Mexican in December, Martinez said he planned to return to the cathedral during Holy Week in early April. At the time, he said he would be going to Rome to study alongside 15 other U.S. priests through the Institute of Continuing Theological Education.
"I've been having some really bad days for almost two years," he said last year, referring to his disease, which causes swelling of internal organs. "I always say that every disease affects you in more than a physical way."
When Martinez stepped in as rector at the cathedral, he succeeded the Rev. Adam Ortega y Ortiz, who left the parish in December 2018 due to "personal challenges." Ortega y Ortiz's sudden departure, which still hasn't been explained, shook parishioners at the Archdiocese of Santa Fe's flagship church.
Ortega y Ortiz, also a Santa Fe native, served as rector for 6½ years. When he stepped down, he didn't specify the reasons behind his departure but said it was triggered by "personal challenges, some of which have become particularly difficult for me of late."
"That is why I took some personal time these past few months," he told parishioners at the time. "It is clear to me now that I need more time."
Last Pentecost, I made a rare personal visit to Mass during the pandemic. There was a remarkable thunderstorm, and thus a "mighty wind" much as the Holy Spirit manifested on the first Pentecost.
Rev. Martinez attended to this visitation with grace, presence and humor. I am so sorry for his illness, and for the Cathedral's loss.
