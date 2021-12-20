The Rev. Timothy Martinez, rector of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, said he’s taking a sabbatical starting next month due to health issues and the chance to further his education.
Martinez said he plans to leave Jan. 17 for Rome, where he’ll enter an education program for the clergy. He will return during Holy Week in early April, he said Monday.
Martinez will study alongside 15 other U.S. priests through the Institute of Continuing Theological Education and said he will pray and study while recharging from painful symptoms and fatigue caused by a rare autoimmune disease.
“I’m not going on sabbatical with any kinds of expectations about what’s going to happen, or what I’m going to return with,” he said. “I think I’m going with prayers that need an answer, a positive answer.”
Those prayers include a hope the coronavirus pandemic will end in a short time, Martinez said. Most of his tenure so far at the cathedral has taken place through the rise of COVID-19.
Martinez also said he’s hoping to “get grounded.” Nearly a decade ago, he was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune condition igG4-related disease which causes swelling of internal organs.
Martinez said he’s one of just two people in the state of New Mexico to be diagnosed with the illness. A new medication he tried in recent years ended up exacerbating his symptoms.
“I’ve been having some really bad days for almost two years,” he said in a recent interview. “I always say that every disease affects you in more than a physical way.”
Martinez grew up south of Albuquerque and said his family roots run deep in New Mexico: In 1680, his 11th generation ancestor Josefa López Sambrano de Grijalva rescued the “Our Lady of the Peace” statue from a burning church in Santa Fe during the Pueblo Revolt.
He took charge at the cathedral in early 2019, after Rev. Adam Ortega y Ortiz left the parish in December 2018 due to “personal challenges,” according to a New Mexican story at the time.
Before taking the new position, Martinez was pastor at Risen Savior Catholic Community in Albuquerque.
He originally studied at a seminary in Rome, where he said he first developed a deep connection to St. Francis of Assisi and other saints.
“[Being] in the places where they walked, breathed, preached and taught is a real positive experience,” he said.
Services at St. Francis Cathedral are set to continue through Martinez’s absence, and leaders there will split duties.
“I’m very dependent on the staff of the cathedral to be leaders and guides during this time,” he said.
Retired Monsignor Richard Olona, also of the Risen Savior Catholic Community in Albuquerque and who served as chancellor of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in the 1990s, will say the Mass and tend to the church’s sacraments.
San Isidro Catholic Church pastor the Rev. John Cannon will be the apostolic administrator. He is a former associate rector of the cathedral and also a former chancellor of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.
The only times I've ventured to live Mass (versus livestream from my old parish of 25 years), this person presided with true grace. On Pentecost, when there was indeed "a great wind" he facilitated a deep experience of Spirit that gives hope that for him, indeed "all will be well" - blessings and gratitude.
