At the start of August, Rev. Duncan Lanum set out on his annual Joy Ride to honor the memory of his wife, Joy Rose Lanum.By Saturday afternoon, Lanum will have ridden his bike about 1,200 miles this summer to raise funds for Many Mothers — a nonprofit dedicated to helping families with new babies and recently adopted children. Joy Lanum volunteered there for 16 years.
After Joy died of cancer four years ago, Lanum began riding his bike in a fundraiser each year, collecting donations for the group. And since 2016, Many Mothers has used the funds to offer boxes of baby necessities to low-income families, under the title Joy’s Baby Boxes.
Donations for the cause can be mailed to Many Mothers or made online at manymothers.org/donate