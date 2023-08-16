From left, Milo Seidel, Gael Pastrana-Ortiz, Liam Waters, River Zalma and Tavi Hudson hang out in the apple orchard at lunchtime Wednesday during Farm Camp at Reunity Resources on Agua Fría Street. Reunity was recently approved to apply for a state grant to fund buildings to house a cider press and grain milling equipment.
Gael Pastrana Ortiz hangs out in an apple orchard at lunchtime Wednesday during Farm Camp at Reunity Resources. Reunity was recently approved to apply for a state grant to fund buildings to house a cider press and grain milling equipment.
Small-scale local farmers around Santa Fe need a mill to grind their grain.
“We have one local grain grower who’s grinding it by hand on her kitchen countertop,” said Reunity Resources program director Juliana Peterson Ciano. “If you’re between a home garden and a 2,000-acre-scale wheat farm, there’s no place for you to be able to go.”
The nonprofit — which runs a farm in Agua Fría and has several programs that aim to reduce food waste — got a step closer to helping fill the area’s small-farming infrastructure gap Monday when the Santa Fe County Commission authorized the organization to apply for state grant funding for two building projects.
Ciano told commissioners Reunity Resources’ goal is to become a regional food hub, providing shared food-saving infrastructure to the area. The Santa Fe Food Policy Council says Northern New Mexico is lacking in the facilities.
Reunity has already bought some cottage-scale equipment such as dehydrators, freeze dryers and canning pots. The commission Monday authorized the application for two modular buildings to house a cider press and grain milling equipment. The buildings would cost about $100,000, according to the grant application.
If approved for state funding, both facilities would become shared infrastructure available for use by small farmers. Reuinty Resources would also open a seasonal outdoor cider cafe within a year or two.
Commissioners praised the proposed project.
“Every time I think of Reunity Resources, I think of the fact that Santa Fe used to have lots and lots of little farms, and over the years — since way before any of us were born — they’ve decided to grow houses instead of farms,” Commissioner Hank Hughes said at Monday’s meeting.
Reuinty Resources is the closest operating farm to city limits.
“Making sure that local food is still tangible to people ... [is] a precious commodity,” Commissioner Camilla Bustamante said to Ciano. “Your effort is so valued, so important.”
The organization, founded in 2011, first started collecting used cooking oil for conversion into biodiesel and then began collecting commercial food waste for compost. In 2019, Reunity expanded into farming, taking over the former Santa Fe Community Farm after the longtime farm’s founder John Stephenson died at 102.
Last year, Reunity began its Saving Seconds program, which turns misshapen food into usable products.
The goal is twofold: increasing food access and eliminating food waste, Ciano said.
“Even if it’s an ugly vegetable, it’s filled with nutrition, and it helps us work toward a more resilient local food system the more we can create shelf-stable products with fresh locally grown foods,” she said.
ReFed, a national nonprofit studying food waste, estimates about 40% of food in the U.S. gets wasted between field to fork and about half of that waste occurs in farmers’ fields. Part of that waste happens because farmers cannot prioritize harvesting food they won’t be able to sell, Ciano said.
As the Saving Seconds program expands, it will capture that food that would be wasted to turn into products like kale chips, kimchi, carrot hummus and more.
“So, it’s not only preventing food waste, but it’s creating year-round revenue streams for farmers and creating year-round food security [sourced] from local food products,” Ciano said.