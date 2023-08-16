081623 jw apple press1.jpg

From left, Milo Seidel, Gael Pastrana-Ortiz, Liam Waters, River Zalma and Tavi Hudson hang out in the apple orchard at lunchtime Wednesday during Farm Camp at Reunity Resources on Agua Fría Street. Reunity was recently approved to apply for a state grant to fund buildings to house a cider press and grain milling equipment.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Small-scale local farmers around Santa Fe need a mill to grind their grain.

“We have one local grain grower who’s grinding it by hand on her kitchen countertop,” said Reunity Resources program director Juliana Peterson Ciano. “If you’re between a home garden and a 2,000-acre-scale wheat farm, there’s no place for you to be able to go.”

The nonprofit — which runs a farm in Agua Fría and has several programs that aim to reduce food waste — got a step closer to helping fill the area’s small-farming infrastructure gap Monday when the Santa Fe County Commission authorized the organization to apply for state grant funding for two building projects.

Sarah Stutzake, left, and Trinity Lopez harvest cucumbers from the garden Wednesday at Reunity Resources on Agua Fría Street.
Gael Pastrana Ortiz hangs out in an apple orchard at lunchtime Wednesday during Farm Camp at Reunity Resources. Reunity was recently approved to apply for a state grant to fund buildings to house a cider press and grain milling equipment.

