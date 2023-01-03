111522_EmptyBuilding02-ForInsideJump-rgb.jpg

An employee makes copies in November among the quiet and empty office spaces at the Harold L. Runnels Building. An order for state employees to return to in-person work at the start of the year was pushed back to Feb. 2 after discussion with labor groups. Gabriela Campos/New Mexican File Photo

The state of New Mexico has delayed a sweeping order for all state workers who have been working remotely to return to the office.

While all exempt employees, managers, supervisors and directors were instructed Friday afternoon to report back to the office Tuesday, all other employees who have been working remotely will be able to continue to do so for another month.

“Non-manager and non-supervisor employees on a 100% telework or hybrid telework schedule will return to the office full-time on or before February 2, 2023,” Teresa Padilla, director of the State Personnel Office, wrote in a memo.

