There's probably not enough boxes in the world to store 21 years of memories for Jim Leonard as he departs as head of Santa Fe Preparatory School.
There are, of course, mementos he will pack up this weekend, following his retirement Friday from the private school.
Books of poetry, history and education. Photos of family members and former students, one of poet Robert Frost with former Interior Secretary and Congressman Stewart Udall. A soccer ball signed by a former student.
"It's gonna be really hard to leave," said Leonard, 59, as he surveyed his office recently. "This has been a sanctuary of sorts."
He wasn't sure what he would do next, he said, but he knew it was time to move on and let someone else bring new ideas to the nearly 60-year-old institution.
Leonard announced his retirement over a year ago. Late last year, the school's board of trustees chose Colorado educator Aaron Schubach to succeed him.
Board members, colleagues and students say Leonard is leaving a legacy of caring and savvy fundraising that have put the school, which serves about 325 students, in good shape on every level.
The school's endowment, estimated at about $1.5 million 20 years ago, is closer to $20 million today, said Christine Lehman, a longtime board trustee and parent of a rising junior at Santa Fe Prep.
She and others credit Leonard with getting donors to trust in him and the mission of the school. Over the years, he's led fundraising efforts to build a library, renovate classrooms and create a scholarship fund to cover all or part of tuition costs for up to 40 percent of students.
"The flourishing of the tuition assistance program is one of his biggest successes," Lehman said. "It has changed who sits around the table at Prep and the perception of us within the community. For a school with a mission of promoting active discourse, having more student voices around that table leads to more of that discourse."
Tuition assistance director, school librarian and archivist Jan Adesso — who is going into her 42nd year at Prep — said of all the school leaders she has worked with, "Jim has built a sense of community for us probably more than anyone else. The parents, staff, faculty and students all feel part of something."
Maybe Leonard built a place for belonging because it took him so long to figure out where he fit in.
He was born in Westport, Conn., in August 1960. His dad, now deceased, was a U.S. Navy pilot, a commercial pilot and an English teacher who sold World Book Encyclopedias door to door in the summer to make ends meet. He taught his son the importance of having a job.
As a teen, Leonard mowed laws, weeded gardens, worked in a local ice cream store and took a one-day gig at a floral shop that required him to dress up in a bunny suit to attract customers. He insisted he has no photos of that endeavor.
A product of the public schools, he earned a bachelor's degree in English at Williams College in Massachusetts before taking a job overseas teaching Japanese businessmen and women to speak conversational English — all while he took Japanese lessons himself. He fell in love with biking, swimming and playing soccer along the way.
"I'm a jock in academic clothing," he said.
Leonard didn't immediately see himself as an educator.
"Basically I grew up, is what I did," he said of his formative post-college years, including the experience in Japan.
He married Story Read — yes, that is her maiden name, Leonard said with a laugh — and the couple had three children, all of whom became Santa Fe Prep students. His wife works as director of college counseling at Santa Fe Prep; she's not retiring along with her husband.
Jim and Story Leonard taught at the private Pomfret School in Connecticut for some seven years, an experience that shaped his interest in helping private schools help students. He then took a job as an English teacher and later associate director at The Mountain School in Vermont, a hands-on farming program for high school juniors that he felt exemplified what school should be about.
Leonard saw a bumper sticker on a vehicle in Vermont that said, "Oh, Evolve!" He used that reference in an essay he sent to Santa Fe Prep in the late 1990s, along with his résumé, in hopes of landing a job as head of school.
Given he had no experience leading a school, he figured his chances were slim.
But Leonard nabbed the position.
At that point, as he was pushing 40, he just wanted to contribute "at a higher level to the discourse of a school's evolution," he said.
Adesso recalled the Leonard of 21 years ago as "quick on the uptake, smart and he's always had vision. I think he's just more confident now."
Others praise Leonard's ability to relate to people one-on-one.
Hersch Wilson, a longtime athletic coach at the school, said the fact that Leonard directs traffic in the parking lot, sweeps the sidewalks and sometimes serves lunch in the dining room make him "more human" to both students and adults.
Leonard's greatest strength, he said, is "his passion for kids' success."
Prep alum Danny Quinn — Class of 2012 — said Santa Fe Prep today is largely defined by Leonard's leadership. He let others take their share of responsibility for how the school developed, Quinn said.
"Jim was great at taking a step back and empowering the staff and the students to take opportunities to grow the school and grow the student body and really let the students and faculty own the experience that was Santa Fe Prep," Quinn said. "I think he was a master of bringing the best out of people in that way."
Former student Diego Perea, — class of 2014 — agreed. Recalling Leonard's work as a soccer coach and English teacher at Prep, he said, "I think he managed to straddle the line between being a friend and a tough boss well. He knew what times to be personable and what times he needed to be a leader."
Perea said he can't imagine visiting the campus without Leonard there.
Leonard said he's ready. He wants to step away from school and do a lot of fishing.
Friends are encouraging him to pursue a political career. Recalling years of networking with people and raising money while keeping his cool, he said he is not interested.
"I've been in politics," Leonard said with a laugh. "For 21 years."
