A retirement association has sued the New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association board of trustees, alleging it violated the Open Meetings Act and approved a measure ending a longstanding practice of collecting membership dues for the group in an act of retaliation.
The lawsuit filed Monday in the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe is asking the court to nullify PERA's decision to stop collecting membership fees for the Retired Public Employees of New Mexico. PERA administers pensions to thousands of retired public employees other than teachers.
The organization's executive director, Miguel Gómez, has said the board's decision could result in a $100,000-a-year blow to the retirement group.
The lawsuit asks the court to issue a check to the retiree association for all dues PERA collected on behalf of the group within 15 days or appear in court to defend its actions.
John Melia, chairman of the PERA board, said Tuesday he wasn't aware of the lawsuit and declined to comment. Melia is specifically named in the suit along with the board of trustees.
The PERA board had an item on a May meeting agenda to stop collecting membership fees for the association. Some trustees questioned during the meeting why they were not also considering doing the same for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
The board has collected membership fees for the Retired Public Employees for decades, according to the lawsuit.
AFSCME dues were added to the May motion, although that half of the measure wasn't on the original agenda. Trustees then voted 7-5 to stop collecting membership fees for both groups.
The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government later claimed the PERA board violated the state's Open Meetings Act by voting on a last-minute measure not included on the agenda notice prior to the meeting.
Melia agreed in a letter to the Attorney General's Office that board members inadvertently violated the act. He agreed to hold another vote on ending AFSCME dues collections because the measure was nullified by violating the Open Meetings Act.
But the board didn't agree to hold a second vote on whether to end Retired Public Employees dues. The lawsuit alleges that measure also is void.
The lawsuit also claims the PERA board acted in retaliation to the association's opposition to pension solvency legislation Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law this year that increases contributions from public workers to the state pension system.
Gómez did not immediately return a phone call or email sent to the group Tuesday.
Thomas Grover, an Albuquerque lawyer representing Retired Public Employees, said during a phone interview that PERA board members should agree to rescind the vote, adding it's within their power to include it in a future agenda with proper notice.
But Grover said a history of "acrimony" between PERA and the retiree association has left him "not optimistic they can put their differences aside."
PERA's Melia, who voted in favor of ending automatic dues collections, previously told The New Mexican some board members had called to end the deductions from members’ pensions for Retired Public Employees because the association had previously sued the PERA board and was “spreading false information [and] lies” about the pension solvency legislation.
Melia said in June the group was attempting “to work against the hard work that we’ve been putting forward, making sure the PERA can provide retirement to all employees,” but the “idea behind [ending automatic fee deductions] was that we can’t be spending trust fund monies and resources for anything other than the best interest for our PERA members and the PERA fund.”
The lawsuit cited the June article from The New Mexican as evidence the board's action was retaliatory in nature.
Misty Schoeppner, general counsel for the PERA board, declined to comment on the lawsuit.
“This is the first we’ve heard of it; we have not yet been served,” Schoeppner said.
She later forwarded a copy of a June 5 letter from Assistant Attorney General John Kreienkamp to Melia that included a footnote related to the dispute. It said the board's decision to end Retired Public Employees dues "was valid because the board complied with all applicable provisions of [the Open Meetings Act], including the requirement that the item of business be listed with reasonable specificity on the meeting agenda."
Grover said he "took issue" with that interpretation because there's nothing in case law "that allows a bifurcation" of an "improper" action.
"I don't think you can piecemeal it," he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.