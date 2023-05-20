Crawford MacCallum wanted to die just as he had lived: his own way.
The 94-year-old physicist, astronomer, performer, translator and all-around adventurer just decided to stop eating and drinking when he realized it was time to go.
And then he died, quietly, at his home in the village of Tijeras on April 27, one of his sons, Argos MacCallum, said Friday.
“He was directing his own show at the end,” Argos MacCallum said of his father.
Director is a good word to describe Crawford MacCallum. Born in New York City on May 28, 1929, he left his creative legacy some 2,000 miles away from his birthplace, on Calle Marie in Santa Fe: a little, always lively black-box performance space known as Teatro Paraguas.
He started the bilingual theater company, still going strong with music, dance, poetry and theater shows, early in 2004 when he told his son Argos he wanted to mount a poetry reading of the works of Pablo Neruda, the late Chilean poet.
Neruda’s work is renowned for the imagery — of sensuality, isolation and identity, among other themes — evoked through his words. He was one of many international Spanish-speaking poets whose work MacCallum fell in love with over the years.
As a teen, MacCallum’s time in Mexico helped shape his love for its culture, history and poetry.
His mother took him to Mexico during World War II for a spell, fearing a German U-boat attack on the East Coast of the United States, where they were living, Argos MacCallum said.
He seemed to forever be traveling the world after that, tracking gamma rays with high-altitude test balloons in Australia and diving off huge cliffs into pools of water in the Grand Canyon.
New Mexico became his home after he studied physics and astronomy and landed a job with Sandia National Laboratories in 1956. Argos MacCallum called his father a “brilliant young physicist” who never talked about the work he did behind the closed doors of the lab.
He said his father told him “he never had to work directly on the nuclear bomb development. He did his best to avoid those assignments.”
He said his father stayed with the lab until the late 1980s, a period of over 30 years.
Crawford MacCallum’s theatrical side emerged regionally in the late 1960s when he started a black-box theater called Old Town Studio in Albuquerque, where he would put on both original and well-known works.
He also delighted in serving as literary translator and narrator for a number of Teatro Paraguas productions, said Jojo Sena-Tarnoff, president of the theater’s board of directors and an actress with the company.
“When he read poetry, that’s where he would shine, whether he was speaking English or Spanish,” she said. “His Spanish was beautiful. He worked hard at it.”
She said as a performer, he was very self-assured.
“You felt very secure with him because he knew exactly what he was doing,” she said. “Even if he didn’t, you would always think he did.”
Teatro Paraguas performer Jonathan Harrell said the elder MacCallum served “as a grandfather figure” to the company’s younger members.
“He was a very incredible spirit; he had a real sensitive ear for the nuances of poetry and language,” Harrell said.
A vehicular accident in 2019 led to a number of “cascading physical problems” for his father, Argos MacCallum said. And his eyesight began fading, leaving him unable to read his beloved texts and poems.
Late in his life, Crawford MacCallum told his son, who writes poetry, he was going to serve as his literary agent.
He managed to get a collection of his son’s poems, Sleeping Women Mountain, published last year. Teatro Paraguas held a poetry reading and book launch for the project in October.
Argos MacCallum said his father also managed to place his second tome of poems, the not-yet-released The Road to Refuge Ridge, with a publisher.
When Argos MacCallum got a proof copy of the latest book, he took it to his father’s home in Tijeras.
“He was asleep,” Argos MacCallum recalled. “I waited. He woke up, and I put the book in his hand, and his eyes lit up. He couldn’t read at that point, but his eyes lit up when he saw the cover. He held it for a long, long time.”
Less than 48 hours later, Crawford MacCallum was dead.
“It’s mysterious and awe-inspiring when somebody can lay out a strategy for the momentous occasion when life ends and maybe something else begins,” Argos MacCallum said.
Crawford MacCallum is survived by five sons, three granddaughters and two great-granddaughters, Argos MacCallum said.
Friends and family members are planning a celebration of Crawford MacCallum’s life on Aug. 5, Sena-Tarnoff said. More details are to come.