Crawford MacCallum

Crawford MacCallum as King Basilio in the 2010 Teatro Paraguas production of Life is a Dream, by Calderon de la Barca.

 Courtesy photo

Crawford MacCallum wanted to die just as he had lived: his own way.

The 94-year-old physicist, astronomer, performer, translator and all-around adventurer just decided to stop eating and drinking when he realized it was time to go.

And then he died, quietly, at his home in the village of Tijeras on April 27, one of his sons, Argos MacCallum, said Friday.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

