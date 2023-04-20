As a first-year lawyer, Steven Farber defeated then-Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo in a free-speech case involving the president of the United States.
Half a century later, retired attorney Farber will receive $50,000 from the city of Santa Fe to settle his lawsuit charging the local government with violating New Mexico’s public records law.
“I like the symmetry. The two cases are 50 years apart,” said Farber, 76, a former Santa Fe city councilor.
Farber filed his lawsuit 11 months ago, claiming city government stonewalled his requests for public records on a rezoning proposal for property at Zia and Botulph roads. He opposes the plan for higher-density residential development in that neighborhood.
The last of four city lawyers and administrators this week signed the settlement agreement. Under deadlines in the contract, Farber could be paid the $50,000 as soon as Friday.
Farber named six city employees in his lawsuit, including Mayor Alan Webber and City Manager John Blair. Farber claimed administrators from the top down delayed the release of public records in the zoning matter. Later, Farber said, Santa Fe’s public records custodian sent him thousands of pages obscuring information he had asked for.
Farber doesn’t blame the records custodian, saying she was simply the messenger for high-ranking officials.
“The mayor is just a huge disappointment. John Blair is ill-prepared and not equipped to be city manager,” Farber said.
Told of Farber’s criticisms, Webber said he had nothing to do with Farber’s records requests or the fallout.
“I don’t know the particulars of the case. The settlement was something I wasn’t involved in,” the mayor said.
City Manager Blair had never worked in a city government before being tapped by Webber last year for Santa Fe’s top unelected position. Blair, who has worked in state and federal government, said he doubted he could ever convince me or Farber he is qualified to run Santa Fe’s day-to-day government operations.
As for Farber’s charge that top people in city government blocked his requests under the Inspection of Public Records Act, Blair said it’s not so.
“I think our team is doing a great job on IPRA. These requests require a lot of work and a lot of coordination to carry out,” Blair said.
Blair added Farber has made 96 separate public-records requests in the last 16 months. Coupled with myriad requests from other people, the city staff has an enormous workload, Blair said.
Farber had a counterpoint. He said almost any request for public records from the city is met by a claim that it’s “excessively broad and burdensome.” To negate that stock reply, Farber began making requests for single documents. He also made larger requests for records, including batches of emails.
As Farber pored over records that finally arrived, he made jarring discoveries. “I found stuff they denied existed,” he said.
Farber had an attentive listener in state District Court Judge Francis Mathew, who presided in the public-records lawsuit.
Mathew last fall ordered city government to “comply with your mandatory, non-discretionary duty to produce the requested public records” already identified by the records custodian. The judge also ordered the city to make good-faith searches for other records Farber had requested.
Though the city paid Farber to settle the case, it admitted no liability.
The local government rang up expenses in the lawsuit beyond the money Farber will receive. Webber’s administration hired outside counsel to defend itself. Through Oct. 31, the Roswell firm of Atwood & Malone billed the city $19,389.
Farber unearthed the amount through another of his public-records requests. He has made more records requests regarding any additional payments to the law firm but hasn’t received replies.
The city in its settlement with Farber also agreed it would pay all fees charged by a mediator.
Farber himself spent thousands of dollars to conduct his lawsuit, which included deposing witnesses. He plans to donate 10% of his $50,000 award to organizations trying to protect “the essence of Santa Fe neighborhoods.”
For Farber, fighting city hall began in 1972 in Philadelphia when iron-fisted Mayor Rizzo was in power. This also was a time when fighting in the Vietnam War was heavy and fierce.
“I arrived at a demonstration across the street from Independence Hall on the day when President Richard Nixon came to Philly to sign the Revenue Sharing Bill,” Farber said. “I saw many peaceful anti-war demonstrators being arrested for refusing to put down signs as they were being ordered to move a great distance so Nixon wouldn’t see or be aware of them.”
Farber picked up one of the protesters’ signs, intent on reading it. Philadelphia police officers swooped in and ordered him to drop the sign. He refused and was arrested.
In custody for two hours, Farber agreed to the “blatantly illegal condition that I could be released if I promised to not hold up a sign again in that area. All the others arrested refused to be released with that condition, but I knew there would be a hearing, and I immediately went to federal court to testify.”
Judge Daniel Huyett, a Republican appointee, ruled Rizzo’s regime violated the First Amendment rights of all the demonstrators.
The confrontations that day led to the case Farber v. Rizzo. “A truly landmark decision at that time, it held Philly officials in contempt of court because they continued to refuse to allow people into a free speech zone, even after being served with copies of the judge’s order,” Farber said.
Webber, a Democrat, and Rizzo, a Democrat who eventually switched to the Republican Party, don’t generally end up in the same story for their work as mayors.
Farber is the commonality. He didn’t like Rizzo, and he’s lost faith in Webber.