As a first-year lawyer, Steven Farber defeated then-Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo in a free-speech case involving the president of the United States.

Half a century later, retired attorney Farber will receive $50,000 from the city of Santa Fe to settle his lawsuit charging the local government with violating New Mexico’s public records law.

“I like the symmetry. The two cases are 50 years apart,” said Farber, 76, a former Santa Fe city councilor.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at

msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you