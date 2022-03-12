Ash Wednesday found Frank Lovato in his usual spot at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. — the front pew.
Later that March 2 morning, after receiving a cross of ashes on his forehead, the retired city firefighter died after a high-speed police chase that ended with a crash on Interstate 25 near the Old Pecos Trail exit. On Saturday, more than 500 attended Lovato’s funeral at Lady of Sorrows. A procession of emergency vehicles followed, with stops at Las Vegas’ three fire stations.
“He was a faithful man,” Father Rob Yaksich said during the standing-room-only celebration of Mass. “God needed another angel. We turn to our faith and recognize something in particular about Frank. He lived as a saint.”
Santa Fe police Senior Officer Robert Duran, 43, of Rio Rancho also died in the crash while responding to what authorities say was a false report of a kidnapping, which prompted the chase on I-25. A memorial service was held for Duran on Saturday at the Rio Rancho Event Center.
Jeannie Jaramillo, 46, of Albuquerque faces two counts of first-degree murder in the case. Police say she led officers on the wrong-way chase after claiming she had been kidnapped at knifepoint.
Lovato, 62, leaves behind his wife, Ruby; children, Charlene Lopez, Eric-Lee Frank Lovato and Roberta Montoya; and five grandchildren.
Described as devoted to his faith, family and community, Lovato began his career as a volunteer firefighter and rose through the ranks to become an engineer with the Las Vegas Fire Department.
According to his paid obituary, Lovato enjoyed spending time with his family and at his ranch in El Pinavitoso. He often went to Pedro’s Bakery in Las Vegas to buy pastries, which he dropped off around the community. Lovato, the obituary states, was big on giving and never expected anything in return.
Family friends Phillip and Teresa Baca attended the funeral.
“It’s very unfortunate that people have no sense and they don’t value life, and innocent people have to pay,” Phillip Baca said.
“He was well-liked and a good person,” the 66-year-old said about Lovato.
Jose Duran, 85, said Lovato grew up in his neighborhood. Lovato was from a family of 13 children.
“It was hard to swallow,” Duran said after hearing about Lovato’s death.
Duran’s son, Andrew, and Lovato were fellow firefighters in Las Vegas; Andrew Duran is now the San Miguel County fire chief.
Burial followed at San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas.
