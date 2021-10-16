Barbara Vigil’s new office on the fifth floor of the PERA Building in downtown Santa Fe isn’t far from the space she occupied in the state Supreme Court, where she spent nine years hearing cases.
But in some respects, it’s a million miles away.
Vigil, 62, is in her first weeks as head of the state Children, Youth and Families Department, one of the most scrutinized — if not criticized — agencies in state government. As she begins a new career only months after deciding to retire from the judiciary, she said she plans to start the work by following a three-pillar philosophy — transparency, collaboration and accountability — that has served her well in the past.
“We are public servants, and we serve the people of New Mexico. And we will be as transparent as possible in that work,” Vigil said in a recent interview. “I also think that we cannot do this work alone; we have to be a team player. I am confident that the 1,700 employees of CYFD will share that value with me and work collaboratively with each other, with other branches of the government and with other sister agencies.”
The challenge is immense: Vigil succeeds Brian Blalock, who stepped down in August amid withering criticism of his handling of the agency; the purchase of a computer system via a no-bid contract; and the department’s use of a controversial messaging app called Signal, which critics said violated open government laws.
The department also has faced scrutiny from the influential Legislative Finance Committee, which wrote several memorandums and reports urging the agency to improve its oversight, reduce staffing turnover, publicize more reports and address rates of repeat child maltreatment and child deaths.
Members of the Legislature say they are optimistic Vigil can bring a sense of consistency and calm to the department, which has been under fire through several administrations.
Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, who has voiced concern in the past over the department’s transparency, said she is “hopeful” about Vigil’s appointment.
“She brings that experience with her, and she also brings great respect,” Kernan said. “I think she is a person that will be intentional about finding the truth about what’s happening within the department.”
Kernan added there remains a need for improvement of the quality of life and care for children in the southeastern New Mexico counties she represents: Lea, Chaves and Eddy. But after recently speaking with Vigil, the longtime legislator said she feels the retired judge will lead the department in a way that provides “a sense of trust and care for our children.”
Though much of her career has been spent behind the bench, Vigil is not a novice when it comes to children’s issues.
She began as a community civil rights lawyer in Santa Fe before being elected as a judge in the First Judicial District Court, where she presided over Children’s Court for 10 years. Vigil said the experience was central to her development.
During her time in Children’s Court, she was instrumental in developing the regional juvenile justice boards in Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties — entities that use local community support organizations, law enforcement and schools to develop social programs for at-risk youth.
She said she worked closely with the Children, Youth and Families Department during her time as a district judge. The department was always at the table when dealing with protective services, child welfare and juvenile justice cases, she added.
“I think that experience enabled me to work with community stakeholders, to determine better ways of providing services to children in our community,” she said. “It’s a process that I think is important because we cannot do this work alone.”
After her time in Children’s Court, she continued to serve on the District Court bench for two more years. She then was elected to the Supreme Court in 2012 and served as chief judge from 2014-16.
But helping kids, she said, has always been her love.
“In the end, we all have to do what we have a love for and a passion for,” Vigil said. “Serving vulnerable communities, children in particular, has always been my passion.”
That passion, she said, stemmed from the loss of her mother at age 12, which subsequently instilled in her a strong independence, self-sufficiency, and a desire to care for and serve others.
The New Mexico native has lived in Santa Fe since she was in third grade. In high school, she attended St. Catherine Indian School before going on to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of New Mexico. She graduated from UNM’s School of Law in 1985 and began her legal career at 25.
During her legal career, Vigil said, she always felt called to serve the community and the state in the best way possible — “as a lawyer, as a judge, as a justice and now as the secretary of an important agency in state government,” she said.
Vigil acknowledged the process of rebuilding bridges between CYFD and the community it serves will need to be taken “one day at at time.”
Her biggest goal, she said, will be to change the culture — and address the heavy workload — of the department’s employees.
“We cannot be as effective as we should without building our personnel up and giving them the resources to do the job they’re responsible for doing,” Vigil said.
The laundry list of needs is long: improving retention rates, increasing training and support systems, filling leadership roles, expanding recruitment efforts. But the primary focus, she said, is to shift what employees experience while working for the department, which oversees the state’s protective services, behavioral health services and the juvenile justice system.
“I want to bring to the agency a real sense of well-being for us as we work in this area, which can be quite difficult and emotionally taxing,” she said. “I want to make sure our employees are healthy and taking care of themselves as well so they can do this important work.”
She said she aims to expand upon the foundation of the department by increasing the number of foster families, treatment providers and prevention services, as well as appropriate professional and “culturally relevant” care.
With these adjustments, Vigil is focused on changing the department from the ground up.
“We will be able to do a better job and minimize any adverse impact a child will have as a result of our involvement,” she said. “We have to improve outcomes for children, and whenever we have contact with a family, they have to be better off for it.”
There’s little question the department will be closely watched.
Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, said Vigil enters the job with a knowledge of the system and reforms that are needed. Though Dow said she is optimistic about how Vigil will fare at CYFD, she hopes she’ll be able to administer an independent appeals and investigation process.
“I hope if something comes out of her time at CYFD, we have got to have some way to hold CYFD accountable,” Dow said.
Under Blalock, the agency was able to reduce its backlog of cases, create a new parent grievance process, and extend foster care and guardianship programs. But observers say more is needed.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who named Vigil to the post Aug. 10, said the former judge has a breadth of experience few can match.
“People across the state know her, respect her and trust her, all important qualities as we continue to strengthen the department and the services it provides to New Mexico youth and families,” the governor said in a statement.
Though she knows her actions will be closely watched, Vigil said she believes she’ll be able to redevelop a trust and connection, both with employees at CYFD and with the people the agency serves.
“We have to improve outcomes for children, and whenever we have contact with a family, they have to be better off for it,” Vigil said. “I think these fundamental improvements will result in lasting change within the department and will enable it to improve in all areas of its service.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.