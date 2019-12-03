Even as death grew nearer, Beth Moise knew she was going to go out in style and with a lesson to impart.
“Her behavior was profound for all of us in showing how, at the end of this life that we all live, you don’t let a disease rule you but somehow manage to take pleasure from every moment,” said friend Roberta Ramo.
“She made sure right up to the very last time she saw us that we understood that life was to be lived joyfully.”
Moise, a longtime New Mexican who spent decades working as a global executive and years serving on the boards of a number of Santa Fe-based nonprofits, died of cancer Sunday, surrounded by family members at her Santa Fe home. She was 74.
An Illinois native, she knew from an early age that she wanted to be a human resources expert, said her husband, Steve Moise.
“She wanted to be involved in the business world, helping organizations create the right cultures,” he said. “Her real forte was advising senior corporate executives on how to best create, nurture and maintain effective organizations and teams.
“She was so good at putting the right people in the right places.”
Beth Moise earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in personnel management at the University of Colorado, where she met her husband, in the 1960s. She later earned a doctorate in philosophy at the University of New Mexico after moving to the state with her husband in the early 1970s.
Steve Moise recalled her doctoral dissertation as being about “marital relationships in dual-career families.”
Her New Mexico career started with a stint as personnel director at Mountain Bell in Albuquerque. When the company evolved into US West (before it split and merged with Qwest), Beth Moise eventually was promoted to senior vice president of its human resources division, overseeing that work in over 40 countries, her husband said.
“She coordinated hiring, training and maintaining a corporate culture for those operations across the globe,” he said.
Duffy Swan of Albuquerque, who worked with Beth Moise both in Albuquerque and later in Russia, said she was an expert on creating organizational development skills for employees.
“She taught us better ways to engage in various processes, to engage one another, how to onboard people and how to help people recognize the potential ahead of them,” he said.
“She gave you a sense of confidence, a sense of ‘you can do this,’ and she was so persuasive that you believed that you could do it,” Swan added. “It worked. It just worked.”
Beth Moise’s son, Adam Moise, said his mom had “an uncanny ability to understand other people and read them,” which helped both in her professional and personal life.
Beth Moise retired 14 years ago, and shortly thereafter, she and her husband moved to Santa Fe, where she became involved as a board member for a number of nonprofits, including the Santa Fe Opera, the National Dance Institute of New Mexico and the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival.
Santa Fe Opera General Manager Robert Meya said Moise’s life experiences brought a “global perspective” to her work on the opera board “because she had worked internationally and she brought with her a real ability to cut through the essence of the matter. She was an incredible ‘people’ person. That defined her more than anything else.”
Among Moise’s gifts were a sharp sense of humor, a knack for engaging people in a conversation about almost anything and the ability “to forge relationships with all variety of personalities who served on these boards,” said Ramo, who also served on the Santa Fe Opera board.
Friends and family members also cited her sense of style, grace and class as she traveled the world dealing with people of all trades and social standings.
Swan recalled how unflappable Moises remained when a Russian cab driver, realizing he had taken Swan and Moises two blocks past their destination for a business meeting in a snowy, muddy, cold Russian city, reversed his cab on a one-way street and drove against traffic to deliver his passengers to their destination.
Moise stepped out of the cab and into a puddle of wintry goo. Dressed as if she were about to attend a formal ball, she strode into the meeting with confidence, ignoring the mud splats covering her — thus leading others to ignore it, too.
“It did not faze her one bit,” he said. “She just had this attitude, ‘Whatever comes our way, we’ll deal with it.’ And she did.”
Besides her husband and son Adam, Beth Moise is also survived by son Grant and five grandchildren. The family plans a memorial service at 3 p.m. Friday at the New Mexico Museum of Art’s St. Francis Auditorium, 107 W. Palace Ave.
