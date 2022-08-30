030422 jw mighty midgets1.jpg

Members of the 1962 St. Michael’s boys basketball team the ‘Mighty Midgets’ Tommy Vigil, from left, Steve Arias, Connie Trujillo and David Fernandez in March. Arias, who served as chief clerk for the New Mexico House of Representatives, died Sunday.

Through the course of some of the most complex procedural matters in the New Mexico House of Representatives, chief clerk Steve Arias always handled the situation with ease.

Center stage in the cavernous chamber at the state Capitol, Arias would swivel his chair around, lean in to talk to the speaker of the House and recite the rules of the voluminous Mason’s Manual of Legislative Procedure by memory.

Arias, the longest-serving legislative clerk in New Mexico history and a member of one of Santa Fe’s legendary high school basketball teams, died Sunday at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, not long after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, his sister, Alexis Byfuglin, said Tuesday.

