LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Rosalie “Rosie” Lopez has lost count of the number of grants she has helped get for nonprofits in Las Vegas.
The 83-year-old retired educator has also lost track of the number of international high school students she has hosted at her home from the nearby United World College-USA in Montezuma.
For her efforts and more, Lopez received the first Bob Mishler Community Impact Award from the Las Vegas New Mexico Community Foundation during a ceremony late last week.
“Rosie has been, and still is, very, very involved in the life of this community,” said Randy Campbell, retired pastor for the First United Presbyterian Church in Las Vegas, who nominated Lopez for the award. She has belonged to the church for seven decades and served as a Sunday school superintendent, deacon and elder.
“She has grant-writing skills, she’s able to raise money and when Rosie gets involved in some project, it’s gonna move,” Campbell added. “This is a wonderful inaugural award for Bob Mishler, who was just as energetic and another very knowledgeable person in the community.”
Mishler took a leadership role in creating the Las Vegas New Mexico Community Foundation in 2017 as the founding chairman of the board of directors. A retired New Mexico Highlands University anthropology professor, he also served as chairman for the Friends of City Las Vegas Museum Board and belonged to the Historic Districts Design Review Board and the Citizens Committee for Historic Preservation.
Lopez said she was surprised to receive the award.
“It seems like, yes, I’ve done a lot of things but not major things,” she said. “In my opinion, no one does anything alone. Everything I did was with someone else’s help.”
A native of Missouri, Lopez moved to Las Vegas in 1969. She taught public school for 25 years and raised six sons.
Lopez is a volunteer for San Miguel-Mora County Fair, served on the board for the defunct local Habitat for Humanity chapter, was active in 4-H for at least 30 years and represented the Extension Association of New Mexico on local and state boards.
Lopez has belonged to the Mustard Seed Committee at her church. The program funds new and innovative projects with grants ranging from $200 to $1,500 for one-time expenses. Since its launch in 1999, more than $163,000 has been distributed to 180-plus organizations.
“[They say] if you plant a seed, it grows into a tree,” Lopez said.
At the United World College-USA, she helped create the Get-Away program, which matches students with families in the community for holidays and weekends.
Lopez also co-founded Housing Opportunity Programs for Elders along with Mishler, in hopes of bringing an assisted living facility to Las Vegas. HOPE today mainly provides transportation for senior citizens to medical appointments.
She also belongs to P.E.O., a philanthropic organization where women support the advancement of education through scholarships and grants.
Surgeries for two knee replacements and an ankle replacement have slowed Lopez some. She struggled to walk to the podium when she received the award during a foundation dinner.
“I was too worn out to get my cane,” she said.