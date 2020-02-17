The comic strip Retail, a fixture on The New Mexican's daily comics page for years, is closing up shop.
Saturday's strip will mark the end of Retail's daily syndication run after more than 14 years. The strip's creator, Norm Feuti, said he's ending the comic to focus on children's books.
"I’d like to thank the fans who read the comic over the years," Feuti said in a statement announcing his decision. "I hope it made your time behind the cash register a little more bearable."
New Mexican readers will find a familiar replacement starting Feb. 24, when the newspaper will add Rhymes With Orange to its daily comics lineup. Rhymes With Orange, a single-panel comic created by Hilary Price in 1995, has been a mainstay in The New Mexican's Sunday comics section for years.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.