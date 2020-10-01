Conservators worked Thursday to clean the statue of Fray Angélico Chávez outside the Fray Angélico Chávez History Library and Photo Archives after an Aug. 11 vandalism incident in which the bronze statue was marked with the words “1680 Land Back” in large, red letters and red paint streaming down its front.
Chávez, a priest, poet, historian, archivist, artist, author, biographer and genealogist who lived from 1910-96, served as a major in the U.S. Army in World War II and in the Korean War.
