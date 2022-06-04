As wildland firefighters continue efforts to prevent the relentless Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire from moving west into the Pecos Canyon area, focus increasingly has shifted to repairing damaged landscape.
On the fully contained eastern edge of the burn area, with a perimeter that stretches for more than 650 miles, crews are building water bars — earthen berms that divert rainwater runoff — as well as seeding hand lines created to contain the blaze.
“What that really entails, what that is geared around is, controlling the erosion, the runoff, as we move into the monsoonal type conditions later in the month and into the next month and in the coming weeks,” said operations section chief John Chester, whose incident management team is handling the southern area of the fire.
“It is a top priority,” he added, noting the severe threat to watersheds when heavy rains cause flooding.
Residents will continue to see active fire and thick smoke on the blaze’s stubborn western side, and hundreds of firefighters are working in the Pecos Wilderness to prevent flames from spreading farther toward Pecos Canyon, Chester said. “But we have not taken our eye off the important work that is being done for repair” on both private and public lands.
The restoration process also is beginning in the southwestern area, in Colonias and Upper Colonias, he said, where crews are clearing out firefighting equipment and spreading brush.
Growth of the wildfire, now at 317,138 acres, has slowed significantly and containment has increased to 62 percent. There are 2,890 personnel deployed to fight it and conduct landscape repairs.
Crews began a firing operation Friday in the Elk Mountain area. The ignitions are intended to protect the communities of Terrero, Cowles and Geronimo by removing fuels and ensuring the blaze backs down the mountain with less severity.
“We want to get ahead of it,” Chester said. He acknowledged the operation has raised concerns among residents.
The still-raging Black Fire in the Gila Mountains remains about 25 miles west of Truth or Consequences and Elephant Butte but continues to spread. It has grown to more than 268,000 acres and is just 29 percent contained.
The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will visit Santa Fe late this week for a briefing on the state’s wildfires, which have burned more than 800,000 acres this season — setting a grim historical record for drought-stricken
New Mexico.
The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, which began as two small blazes sparked by separate controlled burns conducted by the U.S. Forest Service, is the largest in the state’s history.
Fire suppression costs exceeded $132 million — and were growing by $5 million per day — when the Forest Service announced May 27 the Calf Canyon Fire had been ignited by a “sleeper fire” left over from a pile burn in January, according to the Governor’s Office. The news of the fire’s cause sparked outrage among both elected officials and residents.
The federal government will cover fire suppression costs, the Governor’s Office said, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state’s congressional delegates also have asked Biden to ensure the federal government covers 100 percent of a broad range of other fire-related costs, including recovery efforts.
The request so far has gone unanswered.