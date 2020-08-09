State data is beginning to show what many of the industry’s workers have likely feared for months: Restaurants are emerging as one of the riskiest places to work in New Mexico during a pandemic that shows no signs of abating.
The restaurant industry has had more workplace infections than any other occupational field outside of health care, state data shows. Some workers are often crammed into small kitchens for hours at a time, day after day, and Santa Fe waitstaff take orders from out-of-town tourists who often don’t wear masks when they’re mere feet away, several servers told The New Mexican.
Of 1,124 incidents in which state officials have dealt with workplace COVID-19 infections from May 11 through Aug. 2, 15 percent were at restaurants across New Mexico.
Only the health care industry had a higher number of state interventions spurred by COVID-19 infections, accounting for 17.7 percent recorded by the state Environment Department.
As of Friday, Santa Fe has seen 55 “rapid responses” — the state’s term for its efforts to identify and contain workplace spread. Of those, eight have been at restaurants. Those accounted for about 14.5 percent of all of the state’s rapid responses in the city, according to state data.
“It’s inherently a business where people are in close contact,” said Environment Secretary James Kenney, the top official at the agency that conducts most workplace infection responses. “It’s inherently a business where people are … putting your mask on and off … and I think that gives rise to a higher likelihood of transmission.
“And I’m not saying that I’m speculating on that: I’m pointing out that the rapid responses are supporting that,” Kenney added.
A rapid response is prompted when contact tracing or other evidence shows a COVID-19 case in a particular workplace. Depending on circumstances, state officials may then ask the business to temporarily cease operations in part or in full, require testing of employees and make sure that individuals who test positive for the novel coronavirus are quarantined to prevent further spread.
The state will direct employers to disinfect the workplace before business resumes and in some cases require employees to be retested. Officials from the Department of Health follow up with employees who tested positive to keep tabs on their health and ensure they remain temporarily isolated from others.
A business getting the green light to reopen “is contingent on disinfecting,” but not always on retesting, said Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for the Environment Department.
Rapid responses remain the state’s top tool for containing the spread of the virus once it has already entered a workplace, said Sandra Ely, the state official who oversees the rapid response program within the Environment Department.
If the state finds a positive case, officials contact the employer, run through the checklist and try to get business operations resumed as quickly as possible, Ely said.
Last week, the Environment Department filed an emergency rule that also requires employers to notify the agency that an employee has tested positive for the virus within four hours of hearing about the results. The department argues the rule will help the state more quickly respond to workplace infections and said there have been 280 cases statewide in which an employer took three days or longer to notify the state of an infection. In more than 600 cases, the employer knew before the state.
Prior to a rapid response, the best way to prevent spread is to comply with practices meant to reduce the risk of transmission in the first place, state officials stressed. That means wearing masks at all times, washing hands diligently and staying home and distanced from others as much as possible.
But that last guideline puts the restaurant industry, servers and kitchen staff in a double bind. By their very nature, restaurants and restaurant workers need people to brave public spaces to stay in business.
Many restaurants have adapted to COVID-19 with contactless delivery and curbside pickups. But outdoor patio dining remains an option at many eateries and breweries in New Mexico, and that means servers interacting with customers face to face.
Even without patio seating, kitchen staff can still be at high risk, said Kumi Smith, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health. Several servers said it’s impossible for cooking crews in the restaurants where they work to stay 6 feet apart.
Kitchen staff members may be particularly at risk of infection because of the long hours they spend in close proximity to one another while preparing food, Smith said.
Restaurant kitchens “were not designed for social distances,” Smith said. “It’s just a lot of people crowded together.”
George Gundrey, owner of Tomasita’s restaurant in Santa Fe and Albuquerque and Atrisco Cafe and Bar, said the precautions at his restaurants are rigid.
Employees wear gloves. Staff wear masks 100 percent of the time. They face mandatory temperature checks when they come into work and practice social distancing as much as possible.
But even with those safety measures in place, there are no guarantees.
An employee at Atrisco tested positive for the virus this month, Gundrey said, adding he briefly closed the restaurant and bar and arranged for a private company to test every employee at Atrisco and its sister restaurant, Tomasita’s, where the employee’s father works.
Staff also underwent state testing, and the Department of Health notified Gundrey that the father also tested positive, Gundrey said.
So they sanitized everything. No one else tested positive among 90 employees across the two restaurants, Gundrey said.
“What that says to me is that employees, if you’re following common sense, are not spreading it amongst each other,” Gundrey said. “Both my restaurants, we’re very dogmatic.”
But some servers at other restaurants in Santa Fe tell a different story.
“We all feel like it’s a ticking time bomb,” said Jen, a Santa Fe server who said she didn’t want to disclose her last name or place of employment for fear of losing her job.
“It’s terrifying because most of us don’t have insurance,” she continued. “And so what happens if we get sick and we get seriously sick? Who’s going to pay those hospital bills? It’s either risk my safety or risk having no job. I shouldn’t have to choose between staying alive and staying employed, but here we are.”
Jen is just one of many in Santa Fe who talk face to face with customers every day.
Though she said no employees at the restaurant where she works have contracted the virus, Jen noted the fear of infection remains constant, especially when it’s obvious to waitstaff that many of the patrons are tourists from Texas, a state that has seen its case count explode in recent weeks.
Eighty-five percent of Texas’ COVID-19 deaths have been announced since July, the New York Times reported.
Adding to the stress for restaurant workers is a lack of employment options and the lack of a stronger social safety net that would allow restaurant employees to stay home.
Across the U.S., of restaurant workers over the age of 25, 20 percent have less than a high school education and only 38 percent are high school graduates, according to a 2011 report from the Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan Washington, D.C.-based think tank. Only 15 percent of restaurant workers have a bachelor’s degree or higher, the report said.
Meanwhile, additional $600-a-week unemployment benefits have ended and whether to renew them at the same level remains a sticking point between Democrats and Republicans in ongoing virus relief debates in Congress.
Taken together, the economic uncertainty has spurred many servers to keep showing up to work despite the risk.
“We’re stuck. It’s a feeling of being trapped, and these greater authorities telling us two different stories: one of getting back to work, and one of the reality of not being able to actually get back to work,” said another Santa Fe server who wished to remain anonymous to avoid losing her job.
“What happens when monsoons come, or when winter comes? What does that look like?
“It looks like not having a job,” she said.
