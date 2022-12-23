The first Santa Fe Restaurant Week since the start of the coronavirus pandemic could pit local patrons' demand for good deals against restaurateurs facing a combination of inflated costs, short staffing and busy dining rooms.

Founder and organizer Michele Ostrove, who sent out letters recently to dozens of restaurants seeking applications for the late February event, said, "The universal cry this year was 'Raise prices, raise prices.' Some of the restaurants are claiming to be so busy they don’t need it."

Restaurant-goers hoping to explore new venues shouldn't expect the traditional bargains offered in pre-pandemic years to draw local customers during a lull in tourism.

Popular in the Community