The first Santa Fe Restaurant Week since the start of the coronavirus pandemic could pit local patrons' demand for good deals against restaurateurs facing a combination of inflated costs, short staffing and busy dining rooms.
Founder and organizer Michele Ostrove, who sent out letters recently to dozens of restaurants seeking applications for the late February event, said, "The universal cry this year was 'Raise prices, raise prices.' Some of the restaurants are claiming to be so busy they don’t need it."
Restaurant-goers hoping to explore new venues shouldn't expect the traditional bargains offered in pre-pandemic years to draw local customers during a lull in tourism.
“People are dying to go out and have a deal, but restaurants don’t want to lose a ton of money,” Ostrove said.
She predicted most participating restaurants will opt for a $65 three-course option rather than a $25 meal. Restaurateurs can set a price for their prix fixe menus at any $5 increment between $25 and $65.
The event is scheduled Feb. 20 to March 2, but there were few other details about it on the Restaurant Week website. Hackers damaged the site during the pandemic, Ostrove said, and she's had to rebuild it entirely.
“By the end of the first week of January, we will have some restaurants listed,” Ostrove said. “Realistically, hopefully, we have between 40 and 50. That would be wonderful.”
Restaurants participating in the event will start appearing on santafe.nmrestaurantweek.com as soon as owners take the initiative to post details, she added. “As soon as they sign up, they have the keys to the car, so to speak."
Ostrove, the owner of the Wings Media Network public relations firm in Santa Fe, staged the event from 2010 to 2020. She also has staged events in Albuquerque and Los Alamos.
Despite the challenges and the need to compromise with prospective participants — "Some wanted early February, some wanted late February; some wanted one week, some wanted two weeks," Ostrove said — excitement is building for the event's return.
Quinn Stephenson, the owner of Coyote Cafe and Santacafé, said he has always had a passion for Santa Fe Restaurant Week.
“Truly, I think Restaurant Week is an example of somebody thinking of a new event for the town,” he said. "… I think it’s good for the community. Bringing it back this year ensures it wasn’t forgotten. What’s important about this year is it solidifies the future.”
Stephenson acknowledged this Restaurant Week will differ from those in pre-pandemic days.
“The first thing that comes to mind is inflation,” he said. “Prices have skyrocketed; labor costs have skyrocketed.”
In the past, local residents flocked to Restaurant Week because there were smaller crowds downtown in late February and early March than in warmer months. This year is different.
“The truth is, we have had so much local support the last couple years,” Stephenson said. “Our local dining scene was really strong.”