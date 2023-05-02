Alma Castro resigned from her position as chairwoman of the Santa Fe Arts Commission in March, citing a proposal at the time to rebuild the toppled Plaza obelisk.

She wrote in a letter to Mayor Alan Webber that “watching the City Council push a controversial resolution through the governing body, with no regard for the will of the advisory bodies or the community at large has been appalling.”

Through her position on the Arts Commission, she wrote, she saw “how disconnected the community is from the governing body and the lack of representation that they feel.”

