Peter Sills, left, and Paul Berliwitz sit Wednesday on the Plaza after a walk. They are both wearing face masks, following guidelines issued by the state to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
spotlight
Feature photo
Responsibly enjoying Santa Fe's outdoors
- By Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Farmington finds itself in hot spot as cases balloon in Four Corners
- Santa Fe curtails trash, recycling services
- Border wall workers in New Mexico spark coronavirus anxiety
- Christus St. Vincent puts 300 employees on temporary leave
- Defying stay-at-home order for trek to Chimayó
- As state COVID-19 cases rise, is Santa Fe actually bucking the trend?
- Santa Fe homes on market hit record low
- St. Michael's hit hard by a pair of deaths
- Governor: New Mexico ‘has a long way to go’ in COVID-19 battle
- Santa Fe sculptor found national prominence
Images
Videos
Commented
- New Mexico Republicans say governor overreached with public health orders (51)
- Governor issues more stringent restrictions on business operations (47)
- Governor announces stepped-up 'stay-at-home' order (46)
- Albuquerque Tea Party president sues Lujan Grisham over coronavirus lockdown (43)
- Santa Fe mayor issues emergency order for grocery stores (34)
- Confusion, anger on right as gun shops not considered essential (34)
- New Mexico sees virus cases skyrocket (34)
- NRA, others sue Lujan Grisham over gun shop closures (33)
- Governor tells MSNBC she wants all New Mexicans tested for virus (30)
- LANL set to release radioactive vapors (29)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.