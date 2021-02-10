A resolution that would require the Santa Fe City Council to approve any listing of a city-owned property for sale was delayed Wednesday, largely over a report that found the measure would lead to staff overtime costs and could increase the timeline of a sale by up to six months.
Currently, the council’s approval is needed to finalize a deal but not to place an asset on the market.
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, who introduced the resolution, said she opposed the fiscal impact report that cited possible overtime costs.
“I do not believe there is a fiscal impact,” she said at a City Council meeting Wednesday. “This is people being asked to do their job.”
Councilor Renee Villarreal, a co-sponsor, also took issue with the report and said it should be corrected.
“I don’t think it’s accurate,” she said.
The resolution was sent to the council’s Finance Committee, which will consider it Monday.
Vigil Coppler said at the meeting she’s been concerned the council too often discusses public property in executive session, behind closed doors.
In a prior interview Wednesday, she said, “I think we need to have discussions to let the public know what properties we are considering” putting on the market.
“What this resolution does is it creates a process for a more transparent government,” Councilor Michael Garcia said. “Isn’t that what our constituents have been asking for?”
Last month, the city launched a website, sfpublicassets.org, to advertise “dormant or underused” city-owned properties to prospective buyers.
The only property actively listed for sale on the site Wednesday was the 228.5-acre Las Estrellas at Santa Fe Estates in the northwestern part of the city, which was appraised at just over $4 million.
The site advertises a building at 1614 Paseo de Peralta — the former home of the youth arts center Warehouse 21 — and property at 630 Alto St. as “coming soon.”
Rich Brown, the city’s economic development director, said he is in favor of the resolution. The Public Works and Utilities Committee endorsed the measure Feb. 3 as part a consent agenda, without discussion, before it was placed on Wednesday’s agenda for the full council.
Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, a member of the Finance Committee, suggested the resolution return to the committee process for further discussion.
She noted it hadn’t yet come before the panel that primarily examines financial issues.
“It has a financial impact,” Romero-Wirth said. “It did not get consideration at the Finance Committee.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.