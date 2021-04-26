Some major structural changes may be on the horizon for the volunteer committee that selects the salary for Santa Fe’s mayor.
A trio of city councilors have submitted a resolution that would remove the mayor as the person responsible for appointing members to the independent salary commission.
The resolution, sponsored by City Councilors JoAnne Vigil Coppler, Michael Garcia and Signe Lindell, would replace the mayor as the individual who makes appointments to the seven-person commission with the city’s Ethics and Campaign Review Board.
A public hearing on the resolution is tentatively scheduled for May 12.
The resolution is one of two making their way through the City Council to address myriad concerns with the independent salary commission.
City Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth, Chris Rivera and Lindell previously brought forward a bill that would alter the timeline for appointing members to the commission to better align with the new municipal election date, which recently was changed from March to November.
Their proposal realigns the schedule, allowing the commission to meet more than a year before the election. Rivera said that would allow appointments to be made prior to when any mayoral candidates would announce their intention to run.
The resolution proposed by Romero-Wirth, Rivera and Lindell is set for a public hearing Wednesday.
Vigil Coppler said concerns about the commission’s impartiality remain if a mayor is involved in appointments.
Garcia said he looked at other municipalities across the country with an independent salary commission to gauge how they selected commissioners and learned of three common strategies: the mayor, an ethics committee and an audit committee.
Vigil Coppler, Garcia said, suggested using the city’s ethics board to make the appointments.
“There were still some concerns about the mayor appointing the members,” Vigil Coppler said. “I am not in favor of creating a new committee to take over appointments, but I was thinking what committee do we have in place now that is neutral? [The ethics board] is used to being fair with their assessments of things. They seemed like a good committee that could be trusted to make some sound decisions.”
Garcia said he hopes the proposed changes could mute concerns about the commission after questions arose about how the panel could determine a mayor’s salary if the chief executive is involved in the appointment process.
The independent salary commission was created years ago after voters approved a ballot measure that changed the city’s governance system to a full-time, “strong mayor” framework.
The ordinance required the mayor to select volunteers representing a variety of groups, plus a retired attorney or judge. The commission first met in 2017 with members appointed by then-Mayor Javier Gonzales.
Two of the commissioners who served on the panel in 2017 and were up for reappointment had donated to Mayor Alan Webber’s 2018 campaign.
Webber said he was unaware of the donations and ultimately pulled the item from the City Council agenda to provide more time to allow councilors to make amendments to the salary commission ordinance.
