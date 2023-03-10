Residents of Santa Fe and beyond may never reach a consensus about what should stand in the center of the downtown Plaza, where a massive box remains as a reminder of the toppled obelisk, a controversial monument that had honored both Civil War Union troops and soldiers who battled Indigenous people.
Some residents adamantly demand the city restore the obelisk, destroyed in October 2020 during an Indigenous Peoples Day rally; others warn if the monument is resurrected from its broken pieces, it will be taken down again.
The City Council's first effort to replace the protective wooden box around the obelisk's base with a new Plaza monument — a reconstructed obelisk featuring fractures between chunks of concrete, with new signs explaining its history and the community's cultures — met with a unified call for the city to slow down, gather more public input at every step of the way, reach out to a broader cross section of the community and include far more Indigenous voices.
The council will revisit the proposed resolution during a special meeting March 15, following a contentious public hearing Wednesday that prompted a late-night vote by Mayor Alan Webber and the councilors to postpone a decision on the measure.
Bob White, the first person to speak at Wednesday night's hearing on the proposal — which calls for both rebuilding the obelisk and creating a new city Office of Equity and Inclusion — said many of the elements in the resolution matched with recommendations he provided. He was pleased but taken aback.
White had participated in the monthslong CHART community engagement process, in which the city collected ideas, concerns and hopes when it comes to culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth. Among them were specific pitches for public art and monuments on the Plaza.
"We didn't think those were going to just be handed over and this was going to be it," he told the council. "We thought that was a starting point for dialogue."
The proposal, he said, "doesn't get to the problem of truth, healing and reconciliation."
Arist Tony Abeyta, who said he sells art on the Plaza and watched protesters topple the obelisk, called the proposed reconstructed monument "the face of conflict."
Gerard J. Martínez y Valencia, who decades ago led the former city Office of Intercultural Affairs, told the councilors they were setting themselves up for failure with an "overwrought" resolution that ought to have been separated into three measures.
Several Indigenous people had gathered outside City Hall in protest of the plan before the meeting Wednesday. Many spoke, urging the council not to rebuild the obelisk.
Carrie Wood, a member of the Navajo Nation and the Santa Fe Indigenous Center board, told the council the resolution was "anti-Indigenous and racist toward Native people."
"When Jewish people tell us something is antisemitic, we listen; when Black people tell us something is anti-Black, we listen; when women say something is misogynistic, we listen; when the LGBTQ community tells us something is anti-queer, we listen," she said. "When will you listen to us? Do you even see us?"
The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission voted March 3 to oppose the restoration of the obelisk, writing in a letter to the City Council, "It is an affront to who we are as Diné and to our ancestors to be referred to as 'savages.' ” He was referring to words on the monument's base dedicating it to “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians.”
Karl Duncan, executive director of the Poeh Cultural Center in Pueblo of Pojoaque and a member of the city's Arts Commission, presented a petition signed by community members urging the council not to restore the monument. The petition stated, "We cannot rush a process that hinges on integrity."
City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, a sponsor of the resolution, wrote in an email Friday an array of amendments will be discussed and considered at the special meeting next week — with possibilities ranging from a rebuilt monument to one with a water feature to no monument at all at this time.
An amendment introduced Wednesday by Councilor Michael Garcia would eliminate sections of the proposed resolution that involve the monument, allowing the council to move forward separately with the proposed Office of Equity and Inclusion.
Asked whether any community groups, including Native people, were consulted or engaged during a collaboration among several councilors to draft the resolution, Romero-Wirth noted in an email the CHART process, which lasted 11 months, cost $250,000 and included 1,372 residents.
The response was signed by Councilors Amanda Chavez, Renee Villarreal and Chris Rivera, who co-sponsored the measure.
Romero-Wirth cited a message from Artful Life, a firm hired to facilitate the CHART process, that said “Indigenous Santa Feans (living in the city and county) did indeed participate in the CHART project."
"We, the four original sponsors, represent all four council districts in the city and in our meetings drew on the Chart Report as well as our own knowledge, and experiences," Romero-Wirth wrote. "As longtime residents and elected representatives of this community we have had many conversations, formal and informal, with constituents, family members, friends, and community leaders over the last three years. This is what informed the Resolution."
She added, "We anticipate further dialogue and public participation with interested stakeholders in the development of the four plaques as the Obelisk is reframed to demonstrate broader perspectives and a more complete representation of the community’s complex multi-cultural history."
Martínez y Valencia said in a recent interview the former Office of Intercultural Affairs was successful during his time there in generating effective community engagement, which he said was largely accomplished by a board. The office was created in 1995 under former Mayor Debbie Jaramillo but dissolved around 2002.
The Office of Equity and Inclusion, as proposed in the resolution, was a good foundation, Martínez y Valencia said, but he suggested strong community engagement practices would be key to its success.
"It's going to have to get a lot of community involvement," he said.
The council resolution also has faced criticism from the co-directors of the CHART process, consultants Valerie Martínez and Jenice Gharib from Albuquerque-based Artful Life, who asked that it be withdrawn and revised.
During an interview Thursday, Martínez described some aspects of the proposal as "poorly conceived and poorly articulated," such as the lack of language mentioning community engagement during the redesign stage.
The proposed resolution's call for a specific solution to the toppled obelisk was not a CHART recommendation, she said.
"What’s happening now is unfortunate because they invested all that money, and we did our work, produced a report, and they are not following the recommendations of the report," Martínez said.
The report recommends "a continuing process of public engagement and dialogue to address the two most favored options": replacing what’s left of the monument with something else or restoring it with the original language on the plaques and new signage that "encourages it to be fully understood and assessed."
That would involve hiring another such consultant or partnering with a community organization, Martínez said.